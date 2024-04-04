See Zach Bryan’s Dad, Dressed as a Bunny, Fall Off the Stage At His Son’s Concert

Zach Bryan has closed out each show of his Quttin’ Time tour by bringing out an honored guest onstage for his 2020 hit “Revival.” At the Belmont Park, New York show Sunday (March 31,) it was the Easter Bunny himself — or rather, the country star’s dad dressed in costume. Concertgoers got an extra, less pleasant surprise when Dewayne Bryan took a nasty fall.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dewayne Bryan Takes A Spill at Zach Bryan Concert

Footage posted to social media by a TikTok user showed the “Heading South” singer’s dad onstage in a Ralphie-style bunny costume. With his vision likely obstructed, Dewayne Bryan seems to miscalculate his next step. He slips and hits his head on the edge of the stage before falling the rest of the way to the floor.

“Definitely looks like that one hurt a little,” Nashville’s The 615 House captioned its repost.

Social media users were understandably concerned. “WAS HE OKAY,” one fan commented.

“Oh no Dewayne!” another user wrote. “Is he ok? He’s awesome!!!”

The original poster didn’t leave fans hanging, posting a second video of the Oklahoma native back onstage to finish the song. (Disturbingly, there are somehow now two more giant bunnies.) “HE RALLYED [sic] & WAS OKAY WOOOHOO,” they wrote.

One commenter expressed their admiration for Dewayne’s resilience. “the man then got up shotgunned a beer and played the guitar,” they wrote.

Fan Gets Special Easter Surprise

Before he was terrifying crowds as a giant bunny, Zach Bryan’s dad put on an Easter egg hunt for some fans outside the UBS Arena. One fan supposedly stumbled upon a golden egg in a porta potty. She was shocked when Dewayne Bryan revealed what she won: lifetime Zach Bryan concert tickets. (Not for nothing, the egg also came with Bryan’s signature.)

[RELATED: Zach Bryan Gets “Annihilated” by Cake for His Birthday Weekend While On Tour]

Dewayne is a regular at his son’s shows, often inviting fans to block parties and tailgates. “

“I cry every time,” Dewayne told News 6 of attending his son’s concerts. “Each one is brand new.”

Featured image by Mindy Small/Getty Images