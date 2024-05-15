Eminem Kills off His Altero Ego With Slim Shady Obituary in Detroit Newspaper

Breaking into the music industry during the 1980s, Eminem used hit songs like “Without Me”, “Not Afraid”, and the popular “Lose Yourself” to solidify himself as one of the greatest rappers of all time. Looking at his accolades, the rapper won countless awards including 15 Grammy Awards. He also sold over 200 million albums and won an Academy Award for Best Original Song. While it has been four years since the rapper released new music, Eminem recently announced his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). And already promoting the album, it appears the rapper released an obituary, honoring Silm Shady.

For those who happened to pick up Monday’s edition of the Detroit News, they might have seen an interesting section on page 3B. Tucked inside the paper was an obituary for Slim Shady. It read, “A product of Detriot who began his career there as a rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene of the mid to late 1990s, Shady first became a household name in 1999 with the debut of his playfully deranged single “My Name Is”, which – along with its uniquely eye catching video – exposed the young artist and his lyrics to a wider audience. That audience was soon exposed to the extreme darkness of the muse/rapper, as he led millions of music fans down a road that glorified a demonstrably nihilistic worldview.”

Eminem continues the rollout for his new album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coupe De Grâce) with a Slim Shady obituary published in the Detroit Free Press. pic.twitter.com/3Teq6vfIaP — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 14, 2024

Fans Already Calling New Album From Eminem A “Masterpiece”

While showering Slim Shady with praise, the obituary added, “His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world. May he truly find the peace in an afterlife that he could not find on Earth.”

Sharing the news online, the post received over 149,000 views as fans filled the comment section, excited about the new album. Comments included, “Masterpiece Incoming.” Another person added, “This is going to be legendary ladies and gentlemen. The Goat will be back for a masterclass.”

With fans already excited and Eminem continuing to promote the album, it seems as the comments stated, the rapper is on the verge of releasing another legendary album.

