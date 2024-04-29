Man of the People: Country Star Zach Bryan Spotted Helping With Disaster Relief After Nebraska Tornado

Zach Bryan is doing his part to help residents in Nebraska after intense storms ripped through the state recently. The National Weather Service estimated an EF-3 tornado traveled through Eastern Nebraska, heavily affecting the small community of Elkhorn.

Now, Bryan has been spotted in Nebraska assisting with relief efforts. He is currently on his Quittin’ Time Tour, but the Oolagah, Oklahoma native made time to help his near neighbors. He is also set to perform in Omaha, Nebraska on April 29 and 30. It’s possible that while in town for the show he made an effort to help where he could.

Zach Bryan helping with tornado clean-up in Elkhorn, Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/F2x4ue1KFZ — Country Central (@_CountryCentral) April 28, 2024

He posted images of the extensive damage in Omaha and Elkhorn on social media. Bryan captioned the post, “As an American and someone who lived in Omaha for some pretty formidable years of my life, I want to offer some honest prayers and hopes to the communities affected by the tornadoes that tore through them.”

He continued, “The band and I are standing with you guys as we are playing some shows in Omaha. I am so sorry to anyone that is having to deal with picking up the pieces of their homes and their lives. Without taking credit from the thousands of people lending a hand who have roots here, we love you so much and we’ll do all we can to help.”

In Elkhorn, volunteer relief efforts were crucial in order to rebuild the town and help those who were affected. Zach Bryan took it upon himself to be one of those volunteers, doing more than just sharing words of support. Images circulated on social media of Bryan in the midst of the efforts.

In addition to being on tour and helping out in Nebraska, Zach Bryan also recently posted an unreleased track on YouTube to fans’ delight. He posted a simple song, called “Like Ida,” with only acoustic guitar and featuring band member Chris Braun. He posted the lyrics in the caption of the video, and fans were ecstatic.

“Bro! This older style is hitting home!!!!! I love when it’s just acoustic personal and with friends. Your natural setting is your aesthetic and it’s addicting bro,” one fan wrote in the comments. Another wrote, Zach’s acoustic music is a gem, I remember the days when he’d post with just him and his guitar, was really an experience seeing raw emotion.”

