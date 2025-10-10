Zach Top Brings Volunteer Spirit to Thompson-Boling with Surprise “Rocky Top” Performance

While growing up on a ranch in Washington, Zach Top knew his home was in Nashville. Having a love for country music, he eventually moved to the heart of country music to hopefully create a legacy in the genre. It seemed to work as he released two studio albums over the last few years. Thanks to Cold Beer & Country Music, Top received a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2025 CMA Awards. Loving every moment in his growing career, Top recently performed in Knoxville, Tennessee. And knowing how much the state loved college football, he lit the arena up with some good ole “Rocky Top.”

With a new season of college football underway, the Tennessee Vols currently stand at 4-1. Their only loss came from Georgia back in September when the Bulldogs beat them 44-41. With the game coming down to the final seconds, the Vols rallied over the next several weeks. Still having to compete against top teams like Oklahoma and Alabama, fans hoped to push their team into the playoffs.

On Thursday night, Top walked into the Thompson-Boling Arena to entertain thousands of Tennessee fans. Knowing how much they loved and supported the Vols, he took a moment to play the team’s anthem, “Rocky Top.” And barely able to get the lyrics out, the entire stadium erupted into cheers.

Zach Top broke into “Rocky Top” inside Thompson-Boling Arena tonight…



and the crowd LOST IT 🍊🔥 pic.twitter.com/LZGG69pEeO — Tri-Star Network (@TriStar_Network) October 10, 2025

Although fans knew songs from Top like “I Never Lie” and “Bad Luck”, when “Rocky Top” filled the stadium, not a single fan stayed silent.

Zach Top Selling Concert Tickets For $25

Traveling to Kentucky for a show to kick off the weekend, Top wanted to make the most out of his time at the KFC Yum! Center. While not every fan was able to afford the price of a ticket, the country singer showed how much he cared when he announced that tickets to tonight’s show were only $25.

Sharing a post on his Instagram Stories, Top wrote, “I want all my fans to have the opportunity to see my shows! So if you weren’t able to get a ticket yet, come out to the KFC Yum! Center box office before the show tonight for a chance to grab tickets for $25 while supplies last.”

With Top quickly becoming a top name in country music, the chance to see the singer for $25 is nothing short of a steal. But with the sale starting at 10:00 a.m., fans best be ready – because in true Top fashion, those tickets will be gone faster than a cold beer on a hot Tennessee night.

