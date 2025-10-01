Zach Top Expands Cold Beer & Country Music Tour With European Dates

Although supporting Dierks Bentley on his Broken Branches Tour, Zach Top hit the road to helm his own tour in support of his album Cold Beer & Country Music. Having watched his stardom explode over the last few years, Top gained fame thanks to his classic approach to the genre. And with the year coming to an end, the singer still had nearly two dozen performances throughout the United States. But with country music going international, Top decided to cross the giant pond in 2026 by adding new concerts throughout Europe.

For 2025, Top will end the year on December 12th when he travels to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. While taking time off to celebrate the holidays, in February, the country singer will find his way back to the road. And besides exploring the United States, he will head to cities like Zurich, Copenhagen, Rotterdam, Berlin, London, Belfast, and Glasgow.

Looking at the added tour dates, they included:

Feb. 21 – Zurich, CH – The Hall Feb. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – K.B. Hallen Feb. 28 – Stockholm, SE – Annexet Mar. 7 – Rotterdam, NL – Rotterdam Ahoy Mar. 8 – Berlin, DE – Uber Eats Music Hall Mar. 13 – London, UK – The O2 Mar. 14 – Belfast, N.I. – SSE Arena Mar. 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

While international fans will get the chance to see Top in person, he won’t be alone, as Scotty McCreery, Waylon Wyatt, and Noeline Hoffman will accompany him during a few of his performances.

Zach Top Wonders “What Exactly Am I Doing All This For”

Just the latest milestone in Top’s career, he continued to grapple with the price of stardom. Discussing how quickly his life changed, he explained, “Most of the time I couldn’t be happier getting to do what I do every day, but yeah. It brought a lot more complication to, whatever it is. Money or, all of a sudden, women wanting you. It brings a lot more complication. And so, I don’t know, I think that raises some more questions about just what exactly am I doing all this for, other than, you know, my love of the music.”

Not trying to focus on the stardom, Top, like many stars before him, struggled with the success. “Every now and then it takes a while to fall asleep, and you start thinking about, the hell am I doing?”

Still, with his love of country music guiding him, Top seems ready to take both America and Europe by storm in 2026.

