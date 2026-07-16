Zach Top Proves He Was Born To Sing Alan Jackson With This Cover of a True 90s Anthem

Zach Top just did Alan Jackson proud. During his performance at the 10th annual Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in Pendleton, Oregon, Top covered Jackson’s 1991 hit “Don’t Rock the Jukebox.”

The singer impressed with his version of the song, largely staying true to the classic and showing off his vocals as he sang the tune.

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It’s not the first time Top and Jackson have been tied in the press. Previously, an internet conspiracy claimed that Top was Jackson’s secret child, largely due to the men’s similar styles.

Speaking to Holler, Top revealed how Jackson and his wife felt about the chatter.

“I did get to meet him just for a minute, said ‘Hi’ and told him what a big fan I was, and got to meet his wife too. I did not bring any of that up,” Top said. “I had heard that they weren’t the biggest fans of all the joking around and conspiracy thing.”

“I don’t know, I see it as good fun. Nobody’s actually being serious about it. I don’t see exactly what it hurts,” he continued. “But anyway, I had heard they weren’t as big a fans of it. So I didn’t bring it up to him when I met him.”

What to Know About Zach Top

Currently, Top is on his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour. The trek kicked off in June, and is set to take Top across North America during its run. He’ll conclude the tour in Nashville on Oct. 30.

The tour comes amid a huge time in Top’s career. He released Ain’t in It for My Health last year, and the LP helped Top win the Best New Artist trophy at the CMA Awards, and the Best Traditional Country Album Grammy.

Despite all of his success, Top has been able to maintain some normalcy in his life.

“I feel like country music, we get it fairly easy in the fame department… versus other people like a movie star,” Top said during an appearance on the God’s Country podcast. “We can go play a show to 20,000 people one night and then go buy bacon at the Kroger the next morning and you don’t need to take a security person.”

“Sometimes they’ll wanna take a picture if they do recognize you in the grocery tour and then sometimes they’re just like, ‘Hey, love your music.’ Like, ‘Oh, thank you.’ That’s a nice way to start my Tuesday,” he continued. “I feel like people expect that they’re bothering you. It’s not that big of a deal… I’m glad to meet you.”

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