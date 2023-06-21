Zendaya Trends Online As New Trailer For ‘Challengers’ Goes Viral on Twitter

Zendaya is making waves online after a trailer was released showcasing her new project! The singer and actress takes on the role of Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach, in the captivating initial sneak peek for Luca Guadagnino’s film Challengers.

The trailer, released on Tuesday, gives a glimpse into the romantic sports drama, where Zendaya’s character becomes the focal point of a passionate love triangle both on and off the court. Tashi is married to a champion experiencing a series of defeats, portrayed by Mike Faist. In an attempt to revive his career, she arranges a match against Patrick (played by Josh O’Connor), a has-been player who happens to be her husband’s former best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend.

The signer has since been trending on Twitter with fans eager to see the film, with several speculating this will be the best project she has done so far.

Zendaya’s romantic life is far from complicated as seen in the trailer, as she is currently in a relationship with English actor Tom Holland. Their connection blossomed while working together on the latest live-action Spider-Man trilogy.

Guadagnino, known for his work on Call Me by Your Name, also directed the cannibal drama Bones and All, featuring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. O’Connor, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Prince Charles in Netflix’s acclaimed series The Crown, and Faist, who garnered attention for his performance as Riff in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, are also part of the cast.

Challengers is being produced by Amy Pascal and her Pascal Pictures company, along with Guadagnino and Zendaya. The screenplay, written by playwright-singer-author Justin Kuritzkes, gained recognition on the 2021 Black List, a compilation of the finest unproduced scripts in Hollywood.

