Maren Morris Announces RSVP Redux Tour in Summer 2024

Country-pop artist Maren Morris already has some tour and festival dates ready to go in 2024, but it looks like she’s also kicking off a brief North American tour for her fans. The RSVP Redux Tour will hit nine dates in the US and Canada this summer. The tour is a revival of her 2020 RSVP Tour and a celebration of her album Girl. Plus, $1 from every ticket sale to this tour will benefit the Ally Coalition. Betty Who will be supporting Morris on select dates.

The Maren Morris 2024 Tour will start on May 29 in San Francisco, California at The Masonic. Pending additional tour dates, the trek should come to an end on July 31 in Sandpoint, Idaho at Festival at Sandpoint.

A few different presale events for the RSVP Redux Tour will start on March 26 and 27 at 10:00 am local via Ticketmaster. Check out Morris’ website for more details on presale codes.

General on-sale is set to launch on March 29 at 10:00 am local. You can get your tickets through Ticketmaster or Stubhub. We recommend Stubhub for this tour, since you might get lucky and find some tickets that are lower in price than face value. Stubhub is also backed by the FanProtect Program, so you don’t have to worry about fraudulent tickets or scams.

Don’t miss your chance to see Morris perform intimate sets throughout the US and Canada this summer. Get your tickets now!

May 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

May 31 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater (with Betty Who)

June 3 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 5 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

June 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

June 8 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

June 11 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Betty Who)

June 12 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

July 31 – Sandpoint, ID – Festival at Sandpoint

Photo by Catherine Powell

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.