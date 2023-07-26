13-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Covers Adele in New Viral Video

Nandi Bushell, the 13-year-old wunderkind musician who has gained the respect and recognition from the likes of Lenny Kravitz and Dave Grohl, is not afraid to challenge herself. While the viral video star has gone global with drum covers, she isn’t one to shy away from difficult tasks like playing piano and covering Adele.

Earlier this month, Bushell shared a video on social media of her playing piano and singing one of the British vocalist’s emotive songs, “Easy On Me.”

Sharing the vid, Bushell wrote on Twitter, “Please, go easy on me. This is the first time I am posting a video of me singing and playing piano at the same time. I really hope you all like it. The song is ‘Easy On Me’ by the incredible artist @Adele. #adele #singing #piano #pianocover #adelecover #singer #sing #easyonme”

Please, go easy one me. This is the first time I am posting a video of me singing and playing piano at the same time. I really hope you all like it. The song is ‘Easy On Me’ by the incredible artist @Adele. #adele #singing #piano #pianocover #adelecover #singer #sing #easyonme pic.twitter.com/tdayw0MVXR — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) July 16, 2023

But if that wasn’t enough, the following day, Bushell took on the kit again, looking fluid and fabulous, while playing “Misery Business” by Paramore. Fans can see the video below.

Sharing that one, Bushell wrote, “Playing Misery Business is a WORKOUT! Only just got into @paramore​⁠. I wish I had got into them sooner. Amazing tunes and killer drums. I love Hayleys voice, she can really wail! #batterie #percussão #baterista #zildjiancovers #paramore #HayleyWilliams #ZacFarro #alternative“

But wait, there’s more! Even before the Adele cover, Bushell shared now a third video of her covering Blink-182’s “All the Small Things.”

After finishing school for the year, Bushell is free for some summer music fun. “I’m back! It’s been a while since I posted a drum cover,” she wrote. “I am really vibing @blink182 at the moment. @travisbarker is a legend. Now I have finished school for the summer and filming I am going to post a load more videos over the next few weeks. What would you like to see?”

Speaking of school, earlier this summer, Bushell and her family shared that they will be opening a new music school with the ethos being “friends, fun, and performing on stage.”

Check out the videos of the young musician below. She’s a rising star.

I’m back! It’s been a while since I posted a drum cover. I am really vibing @blink182 at the moment. @travisbarker is a a legend. Now I have finished school for the summer and filming I am going to post a load more videos over the next few weeks. What would you like to see? pic.twitter.com/SZO1YCo2u8 — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) July 15, 2023

