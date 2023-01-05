Nandi Bushell Shares Cover of Bloc Party’s “Helicopter”

Drumming wunderkind Nandi Bushell has shared a cover of Bloc Party’s “Helicopter” ahead of her forthcoming EP.

The 12-year-old musical prodigy will debut her new project later this year. But ahead of that, she has more tunes to play on social media.

“Heading into 2023 with some #BIG #ENERGY!!!” Bushell wrote on Twitter.

Check out the new cover song and accompanying video clip for “Helicopter” below.

The 12-year-old burgeoning artist, who rocked her way into many music fans’ hearts during the pandemic, wrote the new original track for her father after his battle with depression, which Bushell alluded to several months ago in a heartfelt video posted on Father’s Day.

“I am really excited for people to see my art,” Bushell, who hopes the new song will display her prowess as an original writer and not just a cover performer, told Consequence. “I love performing covers and have so much fun making the cover videos, but I also want people to know how much I love writing music too.”

Added the musician, “I hope my song can also help other people who are feeling down. I want them to know they are loved, too, and can find help if they need it.”

The new cover tune comes on the heels of many more like it from Bushell, including covers of songs by Foo Fighters, Nirvana, Rage Against the Machine, Eminem and Stevie Wonder. For more on the artist, check out a few of her cover performances posted to social media over the years HERE and HERE.

In September, Bushell shared her debut solo single, “The Shadows.” Bushell played all of the instruments on the new song. The accompanying music video shows that off by displaying the young artist rocking instruments like bass, piano, and drums.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF