Rhiannon Giddens Recruits Jason Isbell for Moving New Duet “Yet to Be”

Jason Isbell joins Rhiannon Giddens on a new collaboration tailor-made to pull at your heartstrings. Released today (July 26), their powerful duet “Yet to Be” serves as the latest preview of Giddens’ upcoming album, You’re the One, due August 18.

The 2023 Pulitzer Prize winner and founding member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops says her decision to bring in Isbell for the track was motivated by his history of being outspoken about equality within music.

“Giddens chose to collaborate with Isbell due to his steadfast advocacy and support for black women in the industry,” a statement reads. “Beyond being an exceptional singer, he stays true to himself, and she genuinely admires him as a person of great character.”

The track, penned by Giddens and Marcus Hummon, recounts a love story between a Black woman and an Irish man and the often painful path that led them to each other. “Yet to Be” is one of 12 tracks on You’re the One, the celebrated folk musician’s first album entirely comprised of original music.

“Yet to Be” is a hopeful yet reflective story song, elevated by the pair’s carefully blended vocals in each chorus, that brings the lovestruck characters to life. As they reflect on the past hardships they’ve endured, the pair look forward to what life might have in store for them.

It’s a long, long way from where we’ve been / The here and now is better than it was back then / Today may break your heart / But tomorrow holds the key / We’ve come so far, but the best is yet to be

Watch the official music video for Rhiannon Giddens’ “Yet to Be,” featuring Jason Isbell, below:

Photo by Ebru Yildiz