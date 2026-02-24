16-Year-Old Singer Returns to ‘The Voice’ After Past Rejection—And Gets Two Chairs to Turn

Perseverance just paid off for Liv Ciara. On the season 29 premiere of The Voice, the teenager returned to the show for a second Blind Audition.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Missouri teen auditioned for season 28 by covering Sabrina Carpenter’s song, “Espresso.” That time around no coaches turned around for the singer.

Despite that, the coaches encouraged Ciara to continue pursuing her dream. Reba McEntire said she had a “gorgeous voice,” Niall Horan said it was “clear and obvious how good of a singer” she was, and Snoop Dogg told her she had “no weaknesses.”

Though Ciara admitted she “kind of lost hope for a second,” she decided to continue working hard.

“Thee moment that the coaches started giving me advice, the phrase ‘rejection is redirection’ kind of came into my head,” she said.

Ciara told the cameras that, since her unsuccessful audition, she’s been performing in a cover band alongside her dad “nonstop.” She also made it a point to focus on connecting with the songs she sings, which she’d never worked on before.

Liv Ciara Makes Her Triumphant Return to The Voice

All that work paid off, as Ciara got both Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine to turn their chairs during her performance of Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love).”

“Your voice is so mature and developed enough in that way that is special enough to make us turn around,” Levine said. “But what’s awesome is you’re young, because you are already so ahead with your voice and the way that you connected with that vocal the whole entire time.”

Clarkson likewise expressed her love for the singer, before trying to connect with her by stating, “I was in a competition as a teenager. You weren’t alive, but I won… I have won this show with some teenagers.”

Ciara then shared her journey with the judges, revealing that she’s previously auditioned for the show. Her dedication “really impressed” John Legend, and made Levine and Clarkson want her even more.

Ultimately, Ciara decided to pick Clarkson as her coach and compete as a member of Team Kelly.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC