‘The Voice’ Season 29 Reveals Star-Studded Advisors and Mega Mentors

While season 29 of The Voice just started, there is only one more episode of the Blind Auditions. Having spent the auditions building what they believe to be the perfect team, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend will navigate the aspiring artists throughout the Battle of Champions. With each coach having won previous seasons, they hoped to be named the ultimate winner. Aside from the contestants getting priceless advice from their coaches, the producers announced a stellar lineup of advisors and mega mentors that is making Battle of Champions one of the best seasons yet.

When adding the final members to their team, The Voice will transition to the Battle Rounds. Wanting to give her team the best chance at winning, Clarkson decided to call on Jennifer Hudson to fill in as an advisor. Looking at Legend, he opted for R&B singer Muni Long. And for Levine, he will team up with Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden.

Although each team got its own advisor, Clarkson might have a slight advantage since Hudson once coached on the show during seasons 13 and 15. Thrilled to return to the show, Hudson is sure to bring her experience and powerhouse vocals to help Clarkson guide her team through the intense Battle Rounds.

Mega Mentors For ‘The Voice: Battle Of Champions’

Following the Battle Rounds, the Knockouts will welcome those contestants still in the running. And much like the Battle Rounds, there will be a new team of mentors to help them. Both Legend and Levine seemed to have the same pick as producers announced their mega mentor to be original coach CeeLo Green.

Keeping with the same theme, Clarkson also called on a former coach to help her team. That honor went to Michael Bublé, who will step in as her mega mentor. With years of experience in the music industry and his own time in a red chair, Bublé could be a deciding factor for Team Kelly.

Kelly Clarkson’s Favorite Part Of ‘The Voice’

Preparing for the upcoming phases and working with Hudson and Bublé, Clarkson admitted that the Blind Auditions were her favorite part. “I love games in general, and I love just being competitive in general, but I do love not knowing who’s behind you. And then you have this idea in your head, and you turn around, and I am 90% of the time wrong, like every time. You keep thinking, we’ve done this so many times, there can’t possibly be someone just incredible, and wow.”

With the teams nearly set, Clarkson, Levine, and Legend will soon shift their focus to the Battle Rounds, where only the strongest voices will survive. And with a group of advisors and mega mentors ready to help shape the artists, every performance could make a difference. Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)