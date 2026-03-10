Teen Who Competed on ‘America’s Got Talent’ at Age 12 Wows During Her Blind Audition on ‘The Voice’

Ashley Marina may only be 18, but she already has some major singing experience. On the latest episode of The Voice, the teen showed up ready to wow during her Blind Audition.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before she took the stage, the barista and college student revealed that she previously competed on America’s Got Talent when she was just 12 years old.

Marina was cut after the second round of the competition, but felt that she was ready to return to a televised competition.

“I don’t really have a Plan B,” she admitted, “so I’m so down to do whatever it takes.”

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine were all impressed by Marina’s talent after she performed a stunning rendition of Keith Urban’s “Tonight I Wanna Cry.”

All three stars turned their chairs for the teen, though they did note that she got a bit pitchy when she saw their faces.

“I think you have a really killer voice,” Clarkson told her. “I would love to help you tackle those nerves, girl.”

Levine told Marina that she’s “really special,” and assured her that they’re all there to “make you that much more comfortable in front of audiences.”

Legend went last, telling Marina, “‘It was really beautiful and it was really tasteful and it was really musical.”

In the end, Marina selected Legend as her coach, telling him, “I’ve known it was you from the beginning.”

Marina’s performance came on the final night of Blind Auditions.

What to Know About Season 29 of The Voice

This season, things on The Voice are a little bit different. Dubbed The Battle of Champions, season 29 has only three judges, all of whom have won the show before.

“We’re so comfortable with each other, and the whole vibe has been just super comfortable the whole time,” Legend said during a press junket. “Everybody’s super good, everybody’s really good at coaching, good at pitching, good at convincing people to come to their team.”

This season, Legend added, “Every aspect of the show, the level of competition is elevated.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC



