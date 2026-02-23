‘The Voice’ Is Making Big Changes in Season 29: What Fans Should Know

As The Voice gears up for its 29th season, the show is shaking up the competition in a big way. Longtime fans know the familiar format – aspiring artists audition in hopes of landing on a coach’s team, then battle through each round for a coveted spot in the finale – and ultimately the title. But in an effort to bring fresh energy into the series, The Voice: Battle of Champions premieres tonight with a bold new twist. Here is everything you need to know about what the new season of The Voice will look like.

For starters – the auditions. In the past, the auditions showcased singers displaying their talents for their coaches. Only needing one coach to turn, a select few watched all the chairs turn. Wanting to give more weight to that moment, the producers introduced the Triple Turn Competition. The added element puts the power back in the hands of the contestant.

The Super Steal

If a contestant gets a chair turn from coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend, their decision means more than stardom. The coach who gains the most wins when it comes to the Triple Chair Challenge will be rewarded with the power of the Super Steal.

What exactly does a Super Steal do? Only allowed to be used during the Battles, the Super Steal overrides another coach’s attempt to steal a player. This guarantees the winning coach secures the artist for their team.

A Singing Competition Within A Singing Competition

While The Voice is a competition, the producers introduced a competition within the competition. Aside from the Triple Turn Challenge, there will also be the All-Star Competition. Each coach will bring two former fan-favorite contestants along with them to compete in a head-to-head battle during the Knockouts.

Winning the All-Star Competition grants the coach a massive advantage heading into the finale. For Clarkson, Levine, or Legend, one of them will be able to bring a second finalist into the finale with them.

‘The Voice Goes In House With New Voting System

But the changes don’t stop there. For the first time in show history, The Voice is moving to an in-house voting system during the Semi-Finals and Finale. Instead of relying solely on viewers at home, a special voting block made up of superfans and former Voice artists will cast their votes live in the studio.

With new elements and added pressure, don’t miss the season premiere of The Voice: Battle of Champions, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)