Cafe Rooster Records just announced Strange Freedom: Songs of Love and Protest, a new compilation featuring a number of prominent songwriters, including Mary Gauthier, Radney Foster, Rorey Carroll, the Wild Ponies and more. The album is out July 14.

The project is the brainchild of Nashville songwriter Matt Haeck, who wanted to channel his post-election frustration into something that could raise awareness and funds for marginalized communities put at risk by President Trump’s administration. Haeck and the Wild Ponies’ Doug Williams worked together at John Prine’s Butcher Shoppe studio to record tracks for the collection.

Album highlights include updated recordings of Gauthier’s “Mercy Now,” Tim Easton’s “News Blackout” and Derek Webb’s “Savior on Capitol Hill.”

All proceeds from sales of Strange Freedom go to Planned Parenthood. Check out the full track listing below.