On Friday morning, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2019 Grammy Awards. Among this year’s nominees are Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monáe and Margo Price.
Carlile notched nominations for Album of the Year (By The Way, I Forgive You), Record of the Year (“The Joke”), Song of the Year (“The Joke”), Best Americana Album (By The Way, I Forgive You), Best American Roots Performance (“The Joke”) and Best American Roots Song (“The Joke”). By The Way, I Forgive You landed at number 19 on American Songwriter‘s Top 25 Albums of 2018.
Musgraves earned nominations for Album of the Year (Golden Hour), Best Country Solo Performance (“Butterflies”), Best Country Song (“Space Cowboy”) and Best Country Album (Golden Hour). Golden Hour topped American Songwriter‘s Top 25 Albums of 2018.
Other notable nominees include Margo Price (Best New Artist), Willie Nelson (Best Traditional Pop Album for My Way) and Janelle Monáe (Album of the Year for Dirty Computer).
The 2019 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on February 10.
See the full list of nominees below.
Album of the Year
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake – Scorpion
Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
Record of the Year
Cardi B – I Like It
Brandi Carlile – The Joke
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Drake – God’s Plan
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Post Malone & 21 Savage – Rockstar
Zedd & Maren Morris – The Middle
Song of the Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
Drake – God’s Plan
Shawn Mendes – In My Blood
Brandi Carlile – The Joke
Zedd & Maren Morris – The Middle
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Pop
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beck – Colors
Camila Cabello – Havana (Live)
Ariana Grande – God Is a Woman
Lady Gaga – Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)
Post Malone – Better Now
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato – Fall In Line
Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – Girls Like You
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – Say Something
Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey – The Middle
Best Pop Vocal Album
Camila Cabello – Camila
Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life
Ariana Grande – Sweetener
Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
Pink – Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift – Reputation
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – Love Is Here to Stay
Willie Nelson – My Way
Gregory Porter – Nat “King” Cole & Me
Seal – Standards (Deluxe)
Barbra Streisand – The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic!
Country/Americana
Best Country Solo Performance
“Wouldn’t It Be Great,” Loretta Lynn
“Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters,” Maren Morris
“Butterflies,” Kacey Musgraves
“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton
“Parallel Line,” Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
“When Someone Stops Loving You,” Little Big Town
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Best Country Song
“Break Up in the End,” Cole Swindell (Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite, songwriters)
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill (Tom Douglas, David Hodges and Maren Morris, songwriters)
“I Lived It,” Blake Shelton (Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley and Ben Hayslip, songwriters)
“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters)
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay (Nicolle Gaylon, Jordan Reynolds and Dan Smyers, songwriters)
“When Someone Stops Loving You,” Little Big Town (Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill and Lori McKenna, songwriters)
Best Country Album
Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Best Americana Album
By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile
Things Have Changed, Bettye LaVette
The Tree of Forgiveness, John Prine
The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone, Lee Ann Womack
One Drop of Truth, The Wood Brothers
Best American Roots Performance
“Kick Rocks,” Sean Ardoin
“Saint James Infirmary Blues,” Jon Batiste
“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile
“All on My Mind,” Anderson East
“Last Man Standing,” Willie Nelson
Best American Roots Song (Award to Songwriters)
“All the Trouble,” Lee Ann Womack (Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack, and Adam Wright, songwriters)
“Build a Bridge,” Mavis Staples (Jeff Tweedy, songwriter)
“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile (Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters)
“Knockin’ on Your Screen Door,” John Prine (Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters)
“Summer’s End,” John Prine (Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters)
Best Bluegrass Album
Portraits in Fiddles, Mike Barnett
Sister Sadie II, Sister Sadie
Rivers and Roads, Special Consensus
The Travelin’ McCourys, The Travelin’ McCourys
North of Despair, Wood & Wire
Rap
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B – Be Careful
Drake – Nice for What
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – King’s Dead
Anderson .Paak – Bubblin
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink – Like I Do
6LACK ft. J. Cole – Pretty Little Fears
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – Rockstar
Best Rap Song
Drake – God’s Plan
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – King’s Dead
Eminem – Lucky You
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode
Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar – Win
Best Rap Album
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Mac Miller- Swimming
Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap
Pusha-T – Daytona
Travis Scott – Astroworld
Rock
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys – Four Out of Five
Chris Cornell – When Bad Does Good
THE FEVER 333 – Made An America
Greta Van Fleet – Highway Tune
Halestorm – Uncomfortable
Best Metal Performance
Between the Buried and Me – Condemned to the Gallows
Deafheaven – Honeycomb
High on Fire – Electric Messiah
Trivium – Betrayer
Underoath – On My Teeth
Best Rock Song
Greta Van Fleet – Black Smoke Rising
Twenty One Pilots – Jumpsuit
Bring Me the Horizon – MANTRA
St. Vincent – Masseduction
Ghost – Rats
Best Rock Album
Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy – M A N I A
Ghost – Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires
Weezer – Pacific Daydream
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Beck – Colors
Björk – Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
St. Vincent – Masseduction
R&B
Best R&B Performance
Toni Braxton – Long As I Live
The Carters – Summer
Lalah Hathaway – Y O Y
H.E.R. – Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]
PJ Morton – First Began
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Leon Bridges – Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand
Betty LaVette – Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight
MAJOR. – Honest
PJ Morton – How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]
Charlie Wilson – Made for Love [ft. Lalah Hathaway]
Best R&B Song
Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
Miguel – Come Through and Chill [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]
Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer
H.E.R. – Focus
Toni Braxton – Long As I Live
Best Urban Contemporary Album
The Carters – Everything Is Love
Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
Miguel – War & Leisure
Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism
Best R&B Album
Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges – Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway – Honestly
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
Dance
Best Dance Recording
Above & Beyond – Northern Soul [ft. Richard Bedford]
Disclosure – Ultimatum [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]
Fisher – Losing It
Silk City & Dua Lipa – Electricity [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]
Virtual Self – Ghost Voices
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Jon Hopkins – Singularity
Justice – Woman
Sofi Tukker – Treehouse
SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides
TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge
Comedy
Best Comedy Album
Patton Oswalt – Annihilation
Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & the Bird Revelation
Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape
Fred Armisen – Standup for Drummers
Chris Rock – Tamborine
Remix
Best Remixed Recording
Labrinth, Sia & Diplo present LSD – Audio (CID Remix Official Dance Remix)
Charlie Puth – How Long (EDX’s Dubai Skyline Remix)
Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal – Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)
Kygo, Justin Jesso – Stargazing [ft. Justin Jesso] (Kaskade Remix)
HAIM – Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)
Music for Visual Media
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Call Me by Your Name
Deadpool 2
The Greatest Showman
Lady Bird
Stranger Things
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther
Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer – Blade Runner 2049
Michael Giacchino – Coco
Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water
John Williams – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Sufjan Stevens – Mystery of Love
Miguel – Remember Me [ft. Natalia Lafourcade]
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Keala Settle & the Greatest Showman Ensemble – This Is Me
Packaging
Best Recording Package
Mitski – Be the Cowboy
BTS – Love Yourself: Tear
St. Vincent – Masseduction
The Chairman – The Offering
Foxhole – Well Kept Thing
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Guns N’ Roses – Appetite for Destruction (Locked N’ Loaded)
The Decemberists – I’ll Be Your Girl
Grateful Dead – Pacific Northwest ’73-74′: The Complete Recordings
“Weird” Al Yankovic – Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic
Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds – Too Many Bad Habits
Best Album Notes
Various Artists – Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924 (James P. Leary)
Charles A. Asbury – 4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recordings Of America’s Iconic Instrument (Richard Martin & Ted Olson)
Sonny Clark Trio – The 1960 Time Sessions (Ben Ratliff)
Various Artists – The Product Of Our Souls: The Sound And Sway Of James Reese Europe’s Society Orchestra (David Gilbert)
Bob Dylan – Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition) (Amanda Petrusich)
Various Artists – Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris (David Evans)
Producer
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
Music Video/Film
Best Music Video
The Carters – Apes***
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Joyner Lucas – I’m Not Racist
Janelle Monáe – PYNK
Tierra Whack – MUMBO JUMBO
Best Music Film
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
Whitney
Quincy
Itzhak
Elvis Presley: The King