The lyric video for Neil Diamond’s song “Sunflower,” premiering here on this site, follows the recent release of Neil Diamond’s 50th Anniversary Collection, a six-CD retrospective featuring 115 tracks, a hardcover book, demos, rarities, and 15 previously unreleased tracks. (Read our review of the box set here.)

“Sunflower” was originally recorded by Glen Campbell and released as the second single from his 1977 album Southern Nights, peaking at number four on the Billboard Country chart. Neil’s version remained unreleased until its inclusion in the 50th anniversary collection. The bright, breezy lyric and melody are classic Diamond (“Sunflower/ Fair warnin’/ I’m gonna love you if you come my way”), and the pep-in-your-step groove is guaranteed to put a smile in your morning routine.

Listen to the song below.

