Meet the Man Behind the Wigs: ‘American Idol’ Champ Talks Bringing Neil Diamond to Life in ‘A Beautiful Noise’ Musical

May 2025 marked an entire decade since Nick Fradiani etched his name into American Idol history. Beating out country singer Clark Beckham for the season 14 crown, the then 29-year-old tied season 5’s Taylor Hicks as the oldest to ever nab the title.

Videos by American Songwriter

Releasing two albums since his victory, Fradiani landed the role of a lifetime as legendary singer-songwriter Neil Diamond in the national tour of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. During a recent stop in New Orleans, where A Beautiful Noise is showing at the Saenger Theatre until Nov. 16, the Connecticut-born artist talked about what it means to portray the “Sweet Caroline” singer.

Nick Fradiani came by his musical genes honestly. His father, Nick Fradiani III, is also a musician, frequently performing at the Water’s Edge Resort and Spa in Westbrook, Connecticut; as well as in clubs, restaurants, and on cruise ships.

Fradiani III is also a lifelong Neil Diamond fan who exposed his son at an early age to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s work. “Neil Diamond was the first concert that my dad brought me to see, besides seeing my dad play. I got to see Neil Diamond when I was like 3 or 4 in Connecticut,” Fradiani recalled in an interview with News Orleans’ WGNO.

After nearly 900 performances on Broadway and the national tour, Fradiani now knows Diamond like the back of his hand. “I’ve met him plenty of times, and you know one of the funniest things he’s asked me is what is it like to play me,” he said. “A very simple question, but a loaded one, I just say, it’s amazing, it’s a lot, and a lot of pressure.”

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Going Country? Idol Returning With a Major Shakeup, Premiere Date Revealed]

‘American Idol’ Winner Got to Share a Stage With Neil Diamond

No doubt, one of Nick Fradiani’s most surreal post-American Idol moments came last month when he performed “Sweet Caroline” alongside Neil Diamond himself.

The two joined forces at the 2025 Carousel Ball charity event in Denver, where Diamond was on hand to receive the “Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award” at the gala, which raises money for the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

“Neil is a living legend and I’m so blessed to have such a wonderful relationship with him and his family,” Fradiani wrote of the performance on social media.

Featured image by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for 39th Annual Carousel Ball