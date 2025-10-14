Watch Neil Diamond Give a Rare Performance of “Sweet Caroline” While Receiving a Special Award at a Denver Charity Gala

On Saturday, October 11, attendees at the 2025 Carousel Ball charity event in Denver were treated to a rare public performance by Neil Diamond. The legendary singer/songwriter was on hand to receive the “Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award” at the gala, which raises money for the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

Diamond, joined by one-time American Idol winner Nick Fradiani, performed a version of his classic 1969 song “Sweet Caroline” that had the crowd singing along. Fradiani starred the Diamond-themed Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise and currently is featured in a touring version of the show. You can check out a video of the performance at the Children’s Diabetes Foundation’s Instagram page.

Neil has only performed occasionally since announcing his retirement from touring in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The 84-year-old Diamond was presented the lifetime achievement award for his “service and dedication to the [Barbara Davis Center] and the role he has played in advancing type 1 diabetes care and clinical research.” Diamond’s wife, Katie, and son Jesse accompanied Neil as he accepted the honor.

“I’ve been through it all now, and I’m still coming back for more,” said Diamond, who has served on the Children’s Diabetes Foundation’s Advisory Board and has performed at previous fundraising events for the charity. “I remember being a 15-year-old in Brooklyn and dreaming of a day like this… I’m proud to be a champion for this cause and grateful to be part of a night that brings hope to so many. Thank you, thank you, and thank you.”

Video Tributes to Diamond

In conjunction with the award presentation, a few celebrities sent video messages congratulating Diamond. Among them was Hugh Jackman, who stars in the upcoming film Song Sung Blue as the singer in a Neil Diamond tribute band.

“I’m thrilled you’re getting this award, because you are inspirational—not just through your music and creativity, but through your heart and your generosity,” Jackman said. “As a performer myself, you inspire me every single day. The way you connect with audiences, the way you connect to your music, the authenticity of who you are, it’s everything to me.”

Country star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan also sent a video in which he said, “Congratulations, I’m a huge fan of you and all you’ve done for music. … All my career, if I’m losing a crowd, all I gotta do is play ‘Sweet Caroline,’ and I got ’em back. And my wife’s named Caroline, too, so that helps!”

More About the Carousel Ball

The 2025 Carousel Ball raised $2 million, and the event has brought in $119 million since it first was held in 1978.

The gala celebrates the work that the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes has done to support and improve diabetes care and further research into treatment of and, ultimately, finding a cure for the disease. The Carousel Ball’s goal is to raise awareness of type 1 diabetes and support clinical care and research. The Barbara Davis Center provides care for children, adolescents, and young adults with diabetes.

This year’s event was held at the Hyatt Regency Denver, and was hosted by CBS News Colorado anchor Michael Spencer.

The gala also featured a performance by Goo Goo Dolls and an auction.

(Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for 39th Annual Carousel Ball)