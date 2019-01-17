Today, up-and-coming British artist Yola released her thought-provoking video for “Faraway Look.” This is the second track to premiere off her upcoming album, Walk Through Fire, produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach.

Directed by Tim Duggan, the spellbinding video portrays a society eerily transfixed by their electronics.

“My new video has got a faintly Black Mirror feel to it … We watch other people live out their dreams as we count down the clock on life and check out from existence,” Yola said. “’Faraway Look’ makes me think of a time in my life where I was encouraged to stay in my lane and be thankful for my lot, which it led to a lot of inner reflection. I was beginning to explore being a singer-songwriter and playing guitar live. The people around me at the time, especially those in the music industry, were discouraging to say the least. In a world that questions a woman’s every objection as well as every ambition, the faraway look is king.”

Yola grew up in a small town near Bristol in the U.K., spending part of her life homeless in London. Writing and performing music saved the singer-songwriter, and led her to where she is today.

Walk Through Fire, set to release February 22, was written and recorded at Auerbach’s Nashville studio, Easy Eye Sound. Writers on the album include Yola, Auerbach, Pat McLaughlin, Dan Penn (“Dark End of the Street,” “Cry Like A Baby,” “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man”), among others.

Watch the video and view the album’s track listing below.

Walk Through Fire

Faraway Look Shady Grove Ride Out In The Country It Ain’t Easier Walk Through Fire Rock Me Gently Love All Night (Work All Day) Deep Blue Dream Lonely The Night Still Gone Keep Me Here Love Is Light

