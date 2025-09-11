How To Add American Songwriter as a Preferred Source in Google

American Songwriter is your go-to place for all of your music coverage. Now, Google is giving you the chance to put that preferred source at the top of your feed, where it belongs.

Videos by American Songwriter

With this new Google feature, users are now able to mark websites they frequent as preferred sources. In doing so, those sites will be featured more often and more prominently in your Top Stories box when it relates to your search.

In American Songwriter’s case, whether you frequent the site for news, retrospectives, exclusive interviews, or to learn about music history, marking us as a preferred source will help you make sure you don’t miss a thing.

Adding American Songwriter as a Preferred Source in Google

Marking a site as preferred on Google couldn’t be easier. First, users must open Google Chrome—either on mobile or desktop—and make sure they’re signed into their account. Next, visit this link and check the selection box to add American Songwriter as a preferred source.

You can also implement this feature directly from a Google search. To do so, search anything your heart desires—we tried it by Googling “The Beatles news.”

Once your search results populate, scroll down to the Top Stories box. Next, click the circle icon next to the words “Top Stories.”

The Preferred Sources box will pop up, allowing you to add American Songwriter to the list.

Why This Feature Will Help Optimize Your Online Experience

All websites rely on the Google algorithm to get news to readers. In marking American Songwriter as a preferred source, you’ll be ensuring that we’re able to do just that.

From live coverage of awards shows and competition series like American Idol, to deep dives into your favorite artists ever, to breaking news and can’t-miss interviews, American Songwriter aims to be your one-stop source for anything and everything related to music.

Marking American Songwriter as a preferred source will allow us to continue our work, bringing you everything you need to know about today’s stars, musical icons of yesteryear, and the people who make the music you love.

Photo by Witthaya Prasongsin via Getty Images, and American Songwriter edit