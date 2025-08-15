American Songwriter Introduces Lead Mentor and Award-Winning Songwriter for Between the Lines Songwriting Camp, Pam Sheyne

American Songwriter recently announced the return of its Between The Lines Songwriting Camp. Previously, American Songwriter hosted its first-ever edition of the camp in April of 2025 in the Catskill Mountains. It was a major success, and as a result, it’s coming back!

On October 24-27, American Songwriter will be hosting the sophomore session of Between The Lines at the Virgin Hotels Nashville. Thanks to it being located in Music City, participants will get the full Nashville Music Row experience. Though that isn’t it, as the camp will educate songwriters on every genre of music in the business. Who will be educating you is the award-winning songwriter, Pam Sheyne. Sheyne will also be joined by her fellow SongWriterCamps co-founder, Richard Harris.

Meet Pam Sheyne, The Globally Renowned & Between The Lines Co-Mentor

Pam Sheyne is returning to American Songwriter’s Between The Lines event after leading the inaugural one in April of 2025. In addition to making American Songwriter look good, Sheyne has had her songs covered by renowned artists Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan, Jessica Simpson, Sinead O’Connor, The Backstreet Boys, Seal, and several others. Furthermore, Sheyne also co-wrote Christina Aguilera’s No. 1 hit, “Genie In A Bottle”.

Outside of writing tracks for some of the biggest musicians on Earth, Pam Sheyne has also written end titles for notable films such as The Princess Diaries, Jump In, Camp Rock 1 & 2, as well as The Young Victoria. Sheyne’s skills as a songwriter have made her a consistent player, so just imagine what she can teach you.

What Pam Sheyne Taught Campers at the Inaugural Between The Lines

During the several days in the Catskill mountains, Sheyne hit home on a lot of different tactics, including rhyme and rhythm, lyrical contrast, tense, tone, and creating memorable hooks. What Sheyne also etched into the minds of the campers was the importance of emotional connection. During the camp, she stated, “Emotional connection. That is the most important, if you want to connect with your audience.”

Pam Sheyne taught the aspiring songwriters how to think like songwriters, how to observe like songwriters, and generally, how to make the craft second nature. Per the past participant’s comments, Sheyne’s advice was invaluable.

Here Is What’s in Store for the Next Between the Lines

With the upcoming camp, Pam Sheyne and co-mentor, Richard Harris, said, “We are so excited and honoured to be lead mentors on the next American Songwriter Camp in Nashville! The Catskills camp earlier in the year was so well planned with attention to detail, and everyone who attended had the most incredible time.”

“We’ve mentored and attended many camps in our careers, but the American Songwriter team went above and beyond to make this the very best camp, and the guest mentors, Sam Hollander, David Ryan Harris, Jeff Cohen, and Kevin Salem, were the icing on the cake! We honestly can’t wait for Nashville in October and to meet all the songwriters attending!”

American Songwriter’s Between The Lines in Nashville, Tennessee, will feature everything that the previous one did. During the October 2025 session, participants will immerse themselves in the art of songwriting through masterclasses, song feedback circles, industry interviews, Q&As, co-writing sessions, and mentorship from top songwriters.

If you are looking to bolster your skills as a songwriter and gain that competitive edge, join Pam Sheyne, Richard Harris, and multi-platinum special guests, Marcus Hummon, Jamie Floyd, Lance Carpenter, as well as others to be announced, at American Songwriter’s Between The Lines. To apply and learn more about the camp, visit HERE.

