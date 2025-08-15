American Songwriter Introduces Lead Mentor and Seasoned Songwriter for Between the Lines Songwriting Camp, Richard Harris

In April of 2025, American Songwriter hosted the inaugural Between The Lines Songwriting Camp in the picturesque Catskill Mountains. Well, we are bringing the camp bank for its second edition, as American Songwriter will host Between The Lines on October 24-27 in the city that is the heart of the music business, Nashville.

Transpiring at the Virgin Hotels Nashville, the session will coach participants on the nuances of songwriting across every single genre. So if you fancy yourself as a pop, rock, indie, folk, or R&B songwriter, there is certainly something for you. And you will be learning from someone who has done it at the highest level consistently, Richard Harris. Harris will also be joined by his fellow SongWriterCamps co-founder, Pam Sheyne.

Meet The Mult-No. 1 Hit Songwriter & Between The Lines Co-Mentor, Richard Harris

Richard Harris was the original mentor of American Songwriter’s inaugural Between The Lines, and given its success, he has returned. Outside of professing wisdom to songwriting students, Harris has penned several No. 1 hits, top ten singles, and platinum records. Furthermore, his work has appeared in notable television shows and films such as Nashville, High Fidelity, and This Means War.

Throughout his career as a mentor, Harris has fervently helped songwriters get steps closer to achieving their goals as artists. As a matter of fact, Harris mentored a young Meghan Trainor before she signed her first publishing deal. Needless to say, Richard Harris is equipped to help you at Between The Lines.

A Recap on What Richard Harris Brought to the First Between The Lines

The previous Between The Lines camp featured co-writing sessions, masterclasses, song feedback circles, as well as industry interviews and Q&As. Celebrating the inspiration and instruction of the last camp, Harris stated, “It’s really inspiring to see what they’re doing as writers. That inspires us, and hopefully, we can inspire them back, in terms of our journey.”

In addition to that inspiration, Harris helped mentor campers on songwriting skills pertaining to counting syllables, lyrical and musical phrasing, melody, rhythm, and essentially, every single thing one needs to know about the art of the craft.

What To Expect in the Second Edition of Between The Lines Edition

In light of the upcoming camp, Richard Harris and co-lead mentor, Pam Sheyne, shared, “We are so excited and honoured to be lead mentors on the next American Songwriter Camp in Nashville! The Catskills camp earlier in the year was so well planned with attention to detail, and everyone who attended had the most incredible time.

“We’ve mentored and attended many camps in our careers, but the American Songwriter team went above and beyond to make this the very best camp, and the guest mentors, Sam Hollander, David Ryan Harris, Jeff Cohen, and Kevin Salem, were the icing on the cake! We honestly can’t wait for Nashville in October and to meet all the songwriters attending!”

The upcoming October 2025 session includes everything the previous session offered. As campers will participate in co-writing sessions, masterclasses, song feedback circles, industry interviews, Q&As, and receive invaluable advice from top songwriters in the industry.

Campers can stay onsite at the Virgin Hotels Nashville for the full immersive experience, or choose a camp-only option. There is no application fee, and spots are going fast. So, if you want to learn, grow, and show off your work in front of Richard Harris, Pam Sheyne, and multi-platinum special guests, Marcus Hummon, Jamie Floyd, Lance Carpenter, and more to be announced, then apply and learn more HERE.

Photo by Bjoern Kommerell

