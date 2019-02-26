Pitch Perfect PR

Indie rock group Big Thief today shared ethereal new single “UFOF,” previewing their third upcoming record, U.F.O.F. (U.F.O. Friend). The album is set for release on May 3 via 4AD.

Lyrically, U.F.O.F. tells a variety of stories – many somewhat grim. “Making friends with the unknown … All my songs are about this,” Big Thief guitarist and vocalist Adrianne Lenker said in a statement announcing the album. “If the nature of life is change and impermanence, I’d rather be uncomfortably awake in that truth than lost in denial.”

Having already presented the songs for U.F.O.F. while touring, the band found extra time during the recording process to experiment with textures, melodies and tempos. It shows – “UFOF” is thoughtfully haunting.

Big Thief recorded the album at Bear Creek Studios in western Washington with engineer Dom Monks and producer Andrew Sarlo.

Listen to “UFOF” and check out upcoming tour dates below.

BIG THIEF TOUR DATES (new dates in bold)

Sat. Apr. 20 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic

Thu. May 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Fri. May 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bootleg Theater

Sun. May 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Sat. May 18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club (SOLD OUT)

Sun. May 19 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

Tues. May 21 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar Street

Wed. May 22 – Manchester, UK @ The Ritz

Thu. May 23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

Fri. May 24 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

Sun. May 26 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction

Mon. May 27 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

Tue. May 28 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie

Thu. May 30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Fri. May 31 – Nîmes, FR @ This Is Not a Love Song Festival

Sun. June 2 – Amsterdam, NL @ Best Kept Secret

Mon. June 3-6 – Marina Di Ravenna, IT @ Beaches Brew Festival

Mon. June 3 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

Tue. June 4 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Sat. June 8 – Porto, PT @ NOS Privaera Sound

Tue. August 6-10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

Thu. August 8 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega

Thu. August 15-18 – Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival

Fri. August 16 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

Thu. Oct. 10 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Fri. Oct. 11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Sat. Oct. 12 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Sun. Oct. 13 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

Tue. Oct. 15 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

Wed. Oct. 16 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Fri. Oct. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

Mon. Oct. 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Thu. Oct. 24 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Fri. Oct. 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Sat. Oct. 26 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Mon. Oct. 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Fri. Nov. 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Sat. Nov. 2 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

Mon. Nov. 4 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

Tue. Nov. 5 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

Thu. Nov. 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Fri. Nov. 8 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

Sat. Nov. 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sun. Nov. 10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

