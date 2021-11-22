2021 AMAs: With a Tenderhearted Performance of Her New Single, Jennifer Lopez Offered a Sneak Peek of Her New Film, ‘Marry Me’

On Sunday night (Nov. 21), artists and industry professionals from around the world gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 49th annual American Music Awards—and one of the stars of the night was beloved actress and singer, Jennifer Lopez.

Singing “On My Way”—a new, uplifting love ballad—the now-52-year-old Lopez stepped into the spotlight to show off her vocal prowess and give a sneak peek of her new movie Marry Me, which she’s set to star in alongside Owen Wilson. Check out the performance below:

With impressive vocal control, Lopez carried the tune musically and emotionally, effortlessly conveying the retrospective theme of the song. Walking around a set clad with ethereal smoke and scenes from the film, there was a lot of visual candy allowing audiences to step into her world too—yet, the tune’s clever lyrical ideas were the main event. Explaining how hardships can be seen as nothing more than mile-markers on the road to fulfillment, the theater was illuminated with an inspired spirit.

The film itself—directed by Kat Coiro—is due in February 2022. The plot centers around a Latin pop star (JLo, naturally) deciding to marry a random fan from her audience (Wilson) after discovering that her celebrity partner (Maluma) was cheating on her. Based on a popular webcomic of the same name, the film will feature an entire soundtrack of original songs from Lopez and Maluma, including a handful of duets between the two.

The studio recording of “On My Way” hit DSPs last week—Lopez’s performance of it at the AMAs was her second after she premiered the song at Global Citizen Live in September. Originally, she wasn’t slated to perform at Sunday night’s awards, but stepped in after Megan Thee Stallion had to cancel due to an “unexpected personal matter.”

Read more coverage on the AMAs HERE and listen to the studio recording of Jennifer Lopez’s new single “On My Way” below:

Photo: ABC