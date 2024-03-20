Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, and More Slated to Perform at the 2024 CMT Music Awards

The 2024 CMT Music Awards are right around the corner. The awards show will broadcast live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on April 7. Fans can tune in and watch their favorite artists take the stage to perform and accept awards starting at 8/7c on CBS and on Paramount +. Last week, CMT revealed the full list of nominees. Today (March 20), they announced the first round of performers for this year’s show.

As usual, CMT has gathered a group of great country artists to provide music during the awards show. More importantly, there’s a little something for everyone in the lineup. For instance, up-and-comer Bailer Zimmerman will perform his current single “Where It Ends.” Additionally, Zimmerman is in the running for Male Video of the Year for “Religiously.”

Jelly Roll is one of the top nominees at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. He’s up for Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year. The “Save Me” singer will also perform during the awards show. His song choice for the night hasn’t been confirmed. However, he’ll likely perform one of his recent hits.

Keith Urban will make his 20th appearance at the CMT Music Awards as a performer this year. He’ll take the stage to perform “Straight Line.” Lainey Wilson, who is also going into the awards show with three nominations, will take the stage. She’ll perform her latest single “Country’s Cool Again.”

Sam Hunt will also perform. He’ll be debuting a brand-new song during the broadcast.

CMT will announce presenters and more performers in the coming weeks.

2024 CMT Music Awards Nominees

Check out the full list of nominees below. Then, head to Vote.CMT.com to vote for your favorite artists.

Video of the Year

“Light on in the Kitchen”—Ashley McBryde

“Dear Insecurity”—Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile

“Nobody’s Nobody”—Brothers Osborne

“The Painter”—Cody Johnson

“Fires Don’t Start Themselves”—Darius Rucker

“Truck Bed”—Hardy

“Let Your Boys Be Country”—Jason Aldean

“Need a Favor”—Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know”—Jordan Davis

“Deeper Well”—Kacey Musgraves

“If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)”—Kelsea Ballerini

“Watermelon Moonshine”—Lainey Wilson

“Nothing Compares to You”—Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown

“Gonna Love You”—Parmalee

“in Your Love”—Tyler Childers

“Nine Ball”—Zach Bryan

Female Video of the Year

“Light on in the Kitchen”—Ashley McBryde

“Glory Days”—Gabby Barrett

“Deeper Well”—Kacey Musgraves

“Penthouse”—Kelsea Ballerini

“Watermelon Moonshine”—Lainey Wilson

“I’m Not Pretty”—Megan Moroney

“Seven Minutes in Heaven”—Reba McEntire

Male Video of the Year

“Religiously”—Bailey Zimmerman

“The Painter”—Cody Johnson

“Truck Bed”—Hardy

“Need a Favor”—Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know”—Jordan Davis

“Fast Car (Official Live Video)”—Luke Combs

“Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)”—Morgan Wallen

Duo/Group Video of the Year

“Nobody’s Nobody”—Brothers Osborne

“Save Me the Trouble”—Dan + Shay

“Memory Lane”—Old Dominion

“Girl in Mine”—Parmalee

“Have You a Heart”—The War and Treaty

“Shoot Tequila”—Tigirlily Gold

Collaborative Video of the Year

“We Don’t’ Fight Anymore”—Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton

“That’s Why We Fight”—Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel

“Cowboys and Plowboys”—Jon Pardi feat. Luke Bryan

“You, Me, and Whiskey”—Justin Moore feat. Priscilla Block

“More Than Friends”—Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real feat. Lainey Wilson

“Nothing Compares to You”—Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown

“Can’t Break Up Now”—Old Dominion feat. Megan Moroney

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year

“Rain in the Rearview”—Anne Wilson

“Your Place”—Ashley Cooke

“Bigger Than the Song”—Brittney Spencer

“Shoot Tequila”—Tigirlily Gold

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year

“23”—Chayce Beckham

“In Your Love”—Tyler Childers

“Pretty Little Poison”—Warren Zeiders

“Oklahoma Smokeshow”—Zach Bryan

CMT Performance of the Year

“R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” (CMT Smashing Glass)—Amber Riley

“Nothing But a Good Time” (CMT Crossroads)—Bret Michaels & Chris Janson

“Hate My Heart”(2023 CMT Music Awards)—Carrie Underwood

“Human” (2023 CMT Music Awards)—Cody Johnson

“Drunk on a Plane” (CMT Storytellers)—Dierks Bentley

“Thinking ‘Bout You” (CMT Campfire Sessions)—Dustin Lynch & MacKenzie Porter

“Take Me to Church”(CMT Crossroads)—Hozier & Maren Morris

“Need a Favor” (2023 CMT Music Awards)—Jelly Roll

“If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” (2023 CMT Music Awards)—Kelsea Ballerini

“On My Own” (2023 CMT Music Awards)—The War and Treaty

CMT Digital First Performance of the Year

“Good Night Nancy” (CMT Studio Sessions)—Chase Rice

“Don’t Close Your Eyes” (CMT Studio Sessions)—Dylan Scott

“I’m Not Pretty” (CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)—Megan Moroney

“Whiskey on You” (CMT Studio Sessions)—Nate Smith

“It Matters to Her” (CMT Stages)—Scotty McCreery

“Year to Be Young 1994” (CMT Studio Sessions)—Stephen Wilson Jr.

“I Know It Will Never End” (CMT Studio Sessions)—The Castellows

