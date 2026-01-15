Country Fans Rally Behind Marine Who Shoots His Shot With Ella Langley, Extends Invite to the Marine Corps Ball

Looking past the awards she received for “You Look Like You Love Me”, the hit song brought Ella Langley a great deal of rumors. Collaborating on the song with Riley Green, fans believed the two were secretly dating. Some online detectives uncovered more than a few clues to suggest the singers were a couple. For Langley and Green, they have continuously denied the rumors. But no matter the rumors, it seems that Green might have some competition after a United States Marine asked Langley to the Marine Corps Ball.

Designed to celebrate the rich history of the Marine Corps, the ball consisted of food, music, dancing, and cake. Now, add a few hundred Marines into the mix – you’ve got a party. Hoping to offer her a sample of the Marine Corps, Gunnery Sgt. Stephen Corson decided to invite her.

@cor__nation @Ella Langley would you do me the honor of being my guest to the Marine Corps Birthday Ball for the 250th birthday. P.S. if you’re seeing someone, my apologies king 🇺🇸🇺🇸 ♬ Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley

While most singers and celebrities get invited to prom or a wedding, Corson had an entirely different idea. “It’s like a Marine Corps thing. People are always just inviting different celebrities, and I had joked about it in the office, like I’ll invite somebody.” And that is exactly what he did. Thankfully, it was all caught on camera.

Fans Offer To Replace Ella Langley At Marine Corps Ball

In the video, Corson asked ChatGPT for the odds of Langley saying yes to his invite. Although he received a low probability, there was still a chance. And only needing a chance, Corson took his shot. “I’d like to invite Ms. Ella Langley out to experience core Marine Corps culture for a night. Now I would sing and invite you, but unfortunately I haven’t been gifted with that kind of voice. I don’t normally drink Jack, but we can do that for a night as well. It might not be Tennessee or Texas, but I hope you are ‘Choosin’ Utah’ for a night.”

The video was originally posted in November. Although Langley hasn’t responded, fans supported the service member and even offered to go in the singer’s place.

“Ella Langley PLEASE go with this Marine to the Marine Corps birthday ball.” “I ain’t no Ella, but I’ve been told I resemble her a time or two!” “Ella Langley….Come on girl…Don’t leave this handsome fella with no date..” “Ella Langley is one of the most gorgeous women I’ve ever heard or seen. Wish you the best of luck brother!”

Announcing that the Marine Corps Ball was taking place on January 16, Langley only had one day to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah. Whether Langley ultimately accepts the invitation or not, the Marine’s heartfelt gesture has already won over country fans.

