Cheap Trick Is ‘All Washed Up’ (Not Really!), Announces New Studio Album; Check Out Lead Single, “Twelve Gates”

Cheap Trick has unveiled plans to release its 21st studio album, All Washed Up, on November 14. Along with the announcement, the veteran power-pop band from Rockford, Illinois, has debuted a lead single, titled “Twelve Gates.”

The mid-tempo rock song features psychedelic and power-pop elements reminiscent of The Beatles, not surprising for a group that’s always been so heavily and unrepentantly influenced by the Fab Four. “Twelve Gates” is available now as a digital download and via streaming services.

In addition, a visualizer video for the song has premiered at Cheap Trick’s official YouTube channel. The clip features cartoonish animated depictions of the band’s four current main members—frontman Robin Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen, bassist Tom Petersson, and touring drummer Daxx Nielsen—as well as snippets of the tune’s lyrics.

“Our newest single release … is one of our best yet,” says Petersson said about “Twelve Gates.” “I really love how this song came out. It’s one of my favorites on the album.”

All Washed Up can be pre-ordered now, and will be issued on CD, on vinyl LP, and via digital formats. The LP will be available on standard black vinyl, and on orange-marble vinyl sold exclusively at Cheap Trick’s online store and limited to 1,000 copies.

All Washed Up was recorded at multiple studios in Nashville and at Sweetzerland Studios near Los Angeles. The album was co-produced by Cheap Trick and Julian Raymond, who has worked on all of the band’s albums since 2006’s Rockford.

“Just one more great album from the best rock band in the world,” said Zander humbly of the record.

About Cheap Trick’s 2025 Tour Plans

Cheap Trick has more than 20 upcoming concerts lined up in 2025. The band’s itinerary spans from an August 28 performance at the Oregon State Fair in Salem, Oregon, through a December 7 show in Waukee, Iowa.

Most of the gigs are headlining dates, but Cheap Trick also will be opening for Heart at four shows. Those concerts are scheduled for November 18 in Anaheim, California; November 23 in Seattle; December 2 in Omaha, Nebraska; and December 4 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, on October 11, Cheap Trick will be performing at Styx’s Rockin’ in Paradise vacation event and festival in Miramar Beach, Florida. Styx and Edwin McCain also are part of that day’s lineup.

Check out Cheap Trick’s full tour schedule at CheapTrick.com.

All Washed Up Track List:

“All Washed Up” “All Wrong Long Gone” “The Riff That Won’t Quit” “Bet It All” “The Best Thing” “Twelve Gates” “Bad Blood” “Dancing with the Band” “Love Gone” “A Long Way to Worcester” “Wham Boom Bang”

(Photo by David McClister)