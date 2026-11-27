On this day (November 27) in 1970, George Harrison released All Things Must Pass. It was his third solo release but his first after the Beatles disbanded. Unlike his previous releases, this was a massive international hit, topping charts in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, United States, Sweden, Spain, Australia, and Canada. The LP featured an all-star cast of backing musicians, some of whom later formed Derek and the Dominos.

Harrison had written a catalog of songs that had been overlooked while with the Beatles. As a result, when the band broke up, he was prepared to record what he saw as his first real solo project. All Things Must Pass illustrated both his growth as an artist and the influence of his friends and fellow musicians Bob Dylan, the Band, Delaney & Bonnie and Friends, and Billy Preston. At the same time, it introduced listeners to his signature slide guitar sound.

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[RELATED: On This Day in 1973, George Harrison Knocked Another Former Beatle Out of the No. 1 Spot With a Song He Called a “Prayer”]

Harrison enlisted an impressive group of musicians while recording All Things Must Pass. Peter Frampton, Eric Clapton, Dave Mason, Ginger Baker, Bobby Whitlock, and many others played on the sessions. Notably, former Beatles John Lennon and Ringo Starr also contributed to the project.

“It was like my continuation from the Beatles,” Harrison said of the record in a 2001 interview. “It was me getting out of the Beatles and just going my own way. So, as my first record, it was a very happy occasion.”

The album’s lead single, “My Sweet Lord” went to No. 1 in multiple countries. Harrison followed that with “What Is Life,” which was also an international hit.

Derek and the Dominos Formed After Playing on George Harrison’s Album

Bobby Whitlock traveled to England to spend time with Eric Clapton. After jamming together, they knew they wanted to form a band. Initially, they wanted Jim Keitner to play drums in the group. However, he was busy with another project. Their second choice, Jim Gordon, was in London playing drums on George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass.

Clapton and Whitlock met up with Gordon and Carl Radle in London at an unrelated recording session before joining Harrison in the studio. They gelled as a band while backing the former Beatle.

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