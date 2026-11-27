On this day (November 26) in 1939, Anna Mae Bullock was born to well-off sharecropper parents in Brownsville, Tennessee. Decades later, that little girl would command global attention as Tina Turner, the fiery rock-and-roll goddess with big hair and an even bigger voice. In 1962, she married Ike Turner, achieving fame as lead vocalist of their R&B husband-and-wife duo Ike & Tina Turner. Sixteen years later, she separated from Ike, closing the book on a volatile relationship and writing a brand-new chapter. At 44 years old, she launched a second act of solo stardom with 1984’s smash hit “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”

A seismic force in the music industry for six decades, Turner has sold an estimated 100 million records across the globe. Her Top 10 hits include “Better Be Good to Me”, “Private Dancer”, “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)”, “Typical Male”, and “I Don’t Wanna Fight”.

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She picked up 12 Grammy Awards, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, and became the first Black artist and first woman to grace the cover of Rolling Stone in 1967.

After retiring from performing in 2009, Tina Turner lived out her final years in Küsnacht, Zurich, Switzerland. She died at her home there on May 24, 2023, at age 83, after battling years of various illnesses.

Today, we honor her life and legacy on what would have been her 87th birthday.

How Tina Turner Met Ike

Tina Turner spent her early childhood years as Anna Mae Bullock in the rural community of Nutbush, Tennessee, where her father oversaw sharecroppers on a nearby farm.

At 11, her mother fled Bullock’s abusive father and moved to St. Louis. Two years later, her father remarried and moved to Detroit. He sent Bullock and her siblings to live with their maternal grandmother in Brownsville, Tennessee.

Following her grandmother’s death in 1956, she joined her mother in St. Louis. After high school, Bullock found work as a nurse’s aide. She and her sister began frequenting nightclubs around the city. Watching the Kings of Rhythm perform, the young woman became enamored of the group’s guitarist and leader, Ike Turner.

One night, Bullock seized the microphoned and performed B.B. King’s “You Know I Love You”. Impressed, Ike Turner eventually offered her a featured vocalist spot with the group. He renamed her “Tina Turner”, eventually trademarking the name for protection. She made her recording debut in 1958 on the single “Boxtop” alongside Ike and Carlson Oliver.

The Ike Turner Years

In 1960, the Ike and Tina Turner Revue reached the Top 30 on the U.S. pop chart with their debut single, “A Fool in Love.” The duo scored another hit the following year with the Grammy-nominated “It’s Gonna Work Out Fine”.

The 1960s were a whirlwind of touring and marital turbulence. Battling c*caine addiction, Ike was often physically abusive and unfaithful—yet the pair’s fame grew. In 1969, they opened for the Rolling Stones on their U.S. tour and nabbed a crossover hit with their Grammy-winning cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary”.

Flying Solo

Tina Turner’s marriage continued to unravel until one summer night in 1976, when she fled her husband after a violent altercation in Dallas, Texas.

Lawsuits mounted over the duo’s canceled performances, and Turner returned to performing to pay off her debts. Releasing her solo debut Tina Turns the Country On! in 1974, she struggled to gain a foothold on her own.

In 1981, Rod Stewart invited Turner to perform “Hot Legs” with him on Saturday Night Live after seeing her perform at the Ritz in New York City. She opened for the Rolling Stones and joined the British Electric Foundation—a side project of the new wave band Heaven 17—on a cover of the Temptations’ “Ball of Confusion”. It became a surprise dance hit and set the stage for Turner’s comeback, which culminated in 1984’s multi-Platinum album Private Dancer.

Despite having just two weeks to record it, Private Dancer hit No. 3 on the U.S. albums chart. It also yielded Turner’s best-selling single “What’s Love Got To Do With It”.

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At 44 years old, Tina Turner’s success had just begun. The following year, she starred alongside Mel Gibson in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome — which included another hit, “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)”.

[RELATED: I Bet You Forgot About the Song That Started Tina Turner’s Comeback (and It Was Also Her First-Ever US Hit)]

Turner recorded her final album, Twenty Four Seven, in 1999.

Featured image by Rob Verhorst/Redferns