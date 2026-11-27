On this day (November 27) in 1942, Jimi Hendrix was born in Seattle, Washington. He spent the early years of his career as a sideman and session musician. Then, he formed his own band, which allowed him more creative freedom. His blend of blues, rock, and psychedelia made him one of the most captivating and influential guitarists of the 20th century and beyond. Decades after his death, guitarists are still incorporating elements of his style into their repertoire.

Hendrix got his first guitar, a second-hand acoustic, when he was 16. He immediately began teaching himself to play and joined his first band, the Velvetones. Three months later, he left the group and his father bought him his first electric guitar, a Supro Ozark 1560 S. He played that guitar in his next band, the Rocking Kings.

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The Beginnings of Jimi Hendrix’s Career

According to his biography, Jimi Hendrix joined the United States Army in 1961 and earned a spot in the 101st Airborne Division. While stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, he formed The King Casuals with Billy Cox. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury during a parachute jump shortly after earning his Screamin’ Eagles patch and he was discharged from the military. After reentering civilian life, Hendrix began playing gigs on the “Chitlin’ Circuit.” He also worked as a session musician and sideman. During this time, he played with the likes of Ike & Tina Turner, Wilson Pickett, Sam Cooke, and Jackie Wilson.

In the mid-1960s, Hendrix moved to Harlem, where he began playing the Harlem Club circuit with various bands. He gained a reputation and was eventually invited to join the Isley Brothers’ backing band. He toured with the group for most of 1964. However, playing the same set every night soon drove him to leave the band. He then joined Little Richard’s backing band, the Upsetters. He toured with Richard and appeared on Night Train with the band. Then, in July 1965, he was fired.

Greenwich Village and Beyond

In 1966, Jimi Hendrix moved to Greenwich Village to immerse himself in the thriving and diverse music scene. There, he formed Jimmy James and the Blue Flames and began playing clubs while developing his signature guitar style. Later that year, he met Chas Chandler, who was playing with the Animals but wanted to be a producer. In September, Chandler invited Hendrix to travel to London, where he signed a management deal with Chandler and the Animals’ former manager, Michael Jeffery.

Soon, Chandler helped him form the Jimi Hendrix Experience. They played their first show in October 1966. Later that month, they signed a deal with Track Records. Their first single, “Hey Joe,” was a hit in the UK. The band released their debut full-length, Are You Experienced, in 1967. Later that year, they dropped Axis: Bold as Love. Then, in 1968, they released their final album, Electric Ladyland.

Hendrix didn’t find success in the United States until his landmark performance at the Monterey International Pop Festival in June 1967. His guitar-burning performance helped make the Jimi Hendrix Experience one of the most sought-after touring acts in the nation.

The Experience disbanded in 1969. Later that year, Hendrix performed during the legendary Woodstock festival. He highlighted his performance with an often-imitated rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Jimi Hendrix died in September 1970, after changing the way generations of guitarists approached their instruments.

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