Alt-rock reigned supreme in the 2010s. Many subgenres of rock emerged, broadening the genre’s horizons further and further away from its classic sound. The three alt-rock vocalists below helped proliferate rock’s exploratory path in this era. They became the genre’s most prominent voices.

Alex Turner

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Starting across the pond in England, we have Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner. This frontman has a swaggering European appeal that worked wonders on U.S. audiences. He brought a bit of danger back into the genre while maintaining an introspective songwriting style. In the 2010s, it didn’t get much more appealing than these English rockers.

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Plenty of subsequent bands tried to recreate what made Arctic Monkeys so appealing, seeking the same hard-edged sound with pop appeal. The instrumentation of an Arctic Monkeys song is enticing enough, but it’s really Turner’s singular vocals that first grabbed hold of listeners.

Hayley Williams

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Moving back stateside, we have Hayley Williams. The Paramore frontwoman dominated the early 2000s and became legendary in the 2010s. Her and the rest of the band’s contribution to alt-rock has been indelible. Not to mention everything else that’s great about Paramore, Williams’ vocals are the main draw to this iconic group.

Williams’ high-flying, powerhouse vocals have captivated audiences for decades. She’s a mind-boggling frontwoman who can seemingly do no wrong. No one has really been able to hold a candle to her, though many have taken notes. She helped define the sound of alt-rock in the 2010s, furthering her legacy from pop-punk ingenue to fully fledged rock star.

Marcus Mumford

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Moving on to folk rock, we have genre pioneer Marcus Mumford. The stomp-and-holler crowd in the 2010s had plenty to thank Mumford for. He helped pave the way for that subgenre, giving this era a markedly softer sound.

Mumford’s vocals drip with nostalgia. Listening to him instantly takes us back to this era. We can’t help but put on our wide-brimmed hats and clap along to our favorite Mumford & Sons song. “Well I came home / Like a stone / And I fell heavy into your arms / These days of dust / Which we’ve known / Will blow away with this new sun,” are lyrics that won’t soon leave our heads. When we think of the 2010s, odds are Mumford is one of the most prevalent voices in our minds.

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