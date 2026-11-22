I’m a big fan of turning a car ride into a musical performance, complete with heartfelt singing and steering wheel drum fills. That means the best kind of music for me to put on during long road trips is stuff that’s melodic, grooving, and, in a perfect world, a little dramatic. There are few musical eras that meet these qualifications quite like the 1980s, as proven by these four Top 40 hits from 1985.

“Money For Nothing” by Dire Straits

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I’ve always been a fan of Dire Straits and, more specifically, Mark Knopfler as a guitarist in general. Songs like “Money For Nothing” hit just the right blend of funny, sardonic lyricism and infectious grooves full of mid-80s rock bravado. The obvious exception here is the slur in the extended cut of this track, but for the sake of this 1985 Top 40 roundup, I’m sticking with the shortened radio single.

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“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds

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One of my favorite movies is The Breakfast Club, which makes Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” an obvious pick for Top 40 hits from 1985 that I play on repeat. There’s something especially satisfying about imagining John Bender raising his fist in the air on the football field, Claire Standish’s diamond stud earring in hand. Back in real life, this is also a great track for singing in the car, generally speaking.

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears

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Tears For Fears’ Top 40 hit from 1985, “Everybody Wants To Rule The World”, has the kind of poignant introspection that hits even harder when you’re alone in the car, singing along to yourself. “Welcome to your life, there’s no turning back.” Besides the melodic elements that make this an exceptionally easy repeat listen, it’s also a great soundtrack for getting lost in thought while on the road.

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush

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Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” broke into the Top 40 upon its 1985 release, and it also experienced a resurgence around the fourth season of Stranger Things, in which it was a prominent feature. Bush’s specific brand of cinematic art pop is the kind of flamboyantly theatrical music that’s fun to sing along to when you’re in the privacy of your own car, away from any potentially judgmental ears.

Photo by Pete Still/Redferns