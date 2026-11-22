There are few singer-songwriters who are as notorious as Bob Dylan. Dylan is the singer and songwriter behind iconic songs like “Like A Rolling Stone”, “The Times They Are A-Changin’”, and more. But Dylan also wrote songs that were recorded by someone else, including these three songs, which became incredible hits for other artists.

“Blowin’ In The Wind” by Peter, Paul And Mary

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“Blowin’ In The Wind” is the first single from Peter, Paul And Mary’s In The Wind album. Written only by Dylan, it became a five-week No. 1 single for the trio.

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Before Peter, Paul And Mary released “Blowin’ In The Wind”, it was first released by Dylan as part of his sophomore The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan record. The song says, “Yes, and how many times must the cannonballs fly / Before they’re forever banned? / The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind / The answer is blowin’ in the wind.”

This is Peter, Paul And Mary’s last No. 1 single until 1969. That year, they released “Leavin’ On a Jet Plane”. That song, written by John Denver, became their final chart-topping single. In 1966, Stevie Wonder released this song, which also became a No. 1 hit for him.

“Mr. Tambourine Man” by The Byrds

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The Byrds’ second single and first No. 1 hit is “Mr. Tambourine Man”. “Mr. Tambourine Man” is the title track of their freshman record. Dylan is the sole writer of this song.

The song starts with, “Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me / I’m not sleepy and there is no place I’m going to / Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me / In the jingle jangle morning I’ll come following you.”

Dylan also includes this song on his 1965 Bringing It All Back Home album. His version includes more verses than The Byrds’ version.

“Wagon Wheel” by Old Crow Medicine Show

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One of Dylan’s most memorable songs is “Wagon Wheel”. Released by Old Crow Medicine Show in 2004, the song was written by Dylan and the band’s Ketch Secor.

The chorus of “Wagon Wheel” says in part, “So rock me mama like a wagon wheel / Rock me mama, any way you feel / Hey mama rock me.”

The chorus of this song was released by Dylan in 1973, with Secor later adding the verses. In 2013, Darius Rucker had a No. 1 hit with this song.

Photo by Bob King/Redferns