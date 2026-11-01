3 American Rock Songs From the 1960s That Rivaled Anything From the British Invasion

Rock music from the 1960s owes a lot to the British Invasion. But the bands from across the pond certainly weren’t the only standouts of the time. No, there were plenty of groups in the United States still making great tunes. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that stood out among the rest. Indeed, these are three American rock songs from the 1960s that rivaled anything from the British Invasion.

“Foxy Lady” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience from ‘Are You Experienced’ (1967)

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The story of rock music involves a lot of cross-pollination between the US and the UK. And the story of the Seattle-born guitar player Jimi Hendrix is very much tied into that. While Hendrix wasn’t appreciated at home at first, he found an audience in England. There, he honed his craft and perfected his sound, which he later brought back to America. One of Hendrix’s earliest hits was “Foxy Lady”. The song is fun and boasts a lot of great energy. But what it also offers is something no one else has—Hendrix’s dynamism on his instrument.

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“Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival from ‘Green River’ (1969)

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The 1960s boasted some incredible singing voices, but there were few, if any, that rivaled the gravely, swampy tones of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s lead vocalist John Fogerty. Though he was from California, Fogerty sounded as if he was born in the Louisiana Bayou. It sounded like he grew up with alligators and frogs in some swamp. That’s why his blues-rock music was so effective, so astounding. For an example of this, look no further than the rocking tune of trepidation, “Bad Moon Rising”.

“Piece Of My Heart” by Big Brother And The Holding Company from ‘Cheap Thrills’ (1968)

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Speaking of incredible singing voices, there was no person from the UK who could rival the Texas-born Janis Joplin and her tornado of a vocal instrument. The artist sounded like she gargled broken glass in the morning and then washed it all down with motor oil. And yet, her work remains timeless. There was so much power and pain in Joplin’s singing, it couldn’t help but inspire generations. Today, music fans still enjoy her stuff, right along with everyone else on this list.

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