3 Bands Who (Technically) Had Zero Hits, but Defined Your Teen Years in the 1980s

The Billboard charts, when it comes down to it, do not accurately reflect the quality, integrity, or enduring power of a musical act. Plenty of big-name musicians didn’t chart that well back in the day. And yet, they have a cult following that remains to this very day, such as the following three bands from the 1980s that had zero hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Videos by American Songwriter

To clarify, we’re defining “zero hits” bands as groups that never made it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart’s Top 40 at any point during the 1980s. They might have had hits elsewhere, but not on the world’s most coveted musical chart. Let’s take a look, shall we?

The Smiths

Despite gaining a massive fanbase in the UK, US, and beyond, The Smiths never actually had a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In fact, none of their singles made it to the Hot 100 at all. And yet, this indie pop alternative rock band became the stuff of legend among the youths of the 1980s in the United States.

The Smiths delivered a handful of excellent albums and incredible singles throughout the 1980s before their breakup in 1987. Their legacy still lives on today, even in the hearts (and AirPods) of young American listeners.

Violent Femmes

This one was pretty surprising to me. I was convinced that Violent Femmes’ song “Blister In The Sun”, released on their 1983 self-titled debut record, was a Hot 100 hit. It didn’t make it to the chart at all. In fact, none of Violent Femmes’ work in the 1980s and beyond made it to the Hot 100 chart. It just doesn’t make sense to me.

This legendary American alt-rock folk punk outfit was quite influential in the 1980s and 1990s, and they still have a very dedicated fan base today.

Dead Kennedys

I still listen to Dead Kennedys regularly. There are many more dedicated punk rockers out there who still enjoy their hardcore punk stylings, too. And despite having a pretty hefty fan base today, the group never actually had a single song make it to the Hot 100 chart.

Though, it’s not super surprising that Dead Kennedys make it to this list of bands with zero hits from the 1980s. Their work was a bit too vulgar, challenging, and against the status quo to make it to something as mainstream as the Hot 100 chart. If you want to revisit your angsty youth in the 1980s, I recommend giving the 1980 record Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables a spin.

Photo by Steve Rapport/Getty Images