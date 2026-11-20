Merle Haggard is known as both the singer and songwriter behind some of his biggest hits, including “Mama Tried“, “Okie From Muskogee”, “If We Make It Through December”, and more. But Haggard also wrote songs for other artists, including these three songs, which all became incredible hits for other artists.

“A Shoulder to Cry On” by Charley Pride

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In 1973, Charley Pride had a No. 1 single with “A Shoulder To Cry On”. The song is the first single from his Sweet Country record.

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“A Shoulder To Cry ON” says in part, “I need to know there’s someone who still loves me / And I need a shoulder to cry on / I overlooked the love you tried so hard to give / The love I never seemed to understand.”

Pride follows “A Shoulder To Cry On” with “Don’t Fight The Feelings Of Love”. That tune was another No. 1 single from Sweet Country.

“The Seashores Of Old Mexico” by George Strait

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On George Strait’s Somewhere Down In Texas album is “The Seashores Of Old Mexico”. Written solely by Haggard, “The Seashores Of Old Mexico” became a Top 15 hit for Strait.

“The Seashores Of Old Mexico” is a song about a man escaping to Mexico to avoid jail time in the United States. The song says in part, “But I must keep on running / It’s too late to turn back / I’m wanted in Tucson, I’m told / Yeah, and things’ll blow over on the seashores of old Mexico.”

Interestingly, Haggard recorded a version of this song with Willie Nelson, which was released in 1987. Haggard also released a solo version of this song in 1974. Other artists who put their own spin on this song include Hank Snow and Freddy Weller.

“I Always Get Lucky With You” by George Jones

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In 1983, George Jones had a No. 1 single with “I Always Get Lucky With You”. Part of his Shine On album, Haggard wrote “I Always Get Lucky With You” with Freddy Powers, Gary Church, and Tex Whitson.

“I Always Get Lucky With You” says, “I’ve had good luck and bad luck / And no luck, it’s true / But I always get lucky with you.“

Before Jones had a hit single with “I Always Get Lucky With You”, Haggard recorded it for his 1981 Big City album. When Jones agreed to record the song, he didn’t know Haggard wrote it. The two were not on speaking terms at the time. Jones’s producer, Billy Sherrill, intentionally didn’t tell Haggard who wrote it until after he recorded the song.

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