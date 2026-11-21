During the 80s, obvious conflicts like the Cold War made headlines, while other events went more unnoticed. Here are a few songs about different wars during this time, with lyrics that say a lot without saying that much at all.

“War” by Bruce Springsteen

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“War / It ain’t nothing but a heartbreaker / War / Friend only to the undertaker.”

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Springsteen’s “War In The USA” talks about Vietnam veterans, and how unappreciated they were after coming home from the war in the US. This live cover is slightly lesser-known but might be recognized by those who have heard “War” by The Temptations or Edwin Starr. It appears on his 1986 box set, Live/1975–85, and was sung by Springsteen during his Born In The U.S.A. Tour. Originally, this song was written by Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong for Motown in 1969, and it ended up being a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 for Starr.

“Brothers In Arms” by Dire Straits

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“And we have just one world / But we live in different ones.”

This song was actually written about one of the lesser-talked-about wars during this time period: The Falklands War. Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits was inspired by something his father said when he penned this one. The Falklands War was a conflict between the UK and Argentina, and his dad actually described the two sides as being “brothers in arms.” This line in particular is earth-shattering.

“Russians” by Sting

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“Mr. Khrushchev said, ‘We will bury you’ / I don’t subscribe to this point of view / It would be such an ignorant thing to do / If the Russians love their children too.”

In “Russians”, Sting sympathizes with the other side of the Cold War conflict. If you’ve ever heard Billy Joel’s song “Leningrad”, it’s similar in sentiment. Sting got the idea from watching Russian TV. A friend of his knew how to get the signal.

“At that time of night we’d only get children’s Russian television, like their Sesame Street. I was impressed with the care and attention they gave to their children’s programs. I regret our current enemies haven’t got the same ethics,” he told The Daily Express.

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