Pop songs are known for their melodies, but few pop artists managed to dish out truly memorable tunes quite like the artists behind the following 1965 tunes did. These three songs are as memorable as they are catchy, and songwriters today could learn a little about how to pen a melodic tune just by listening to them.

“Yesterday” by The Beatles from ‘Help!’

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Few Paul McCartney-penned tunes (both in and out of The Beatles) are not known for their melodies. But there’s something about “Yesterday” and its instantly recognizable melody that just continues to sound good, even as tastes in pop music change through the decades. It’s a classic for a reason and a masterclass of sorts on how to write an addictive, sweet, and memorable love song.

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“Yesterday” by The Beatles was a hefty hit around the world, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart and others.

“Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers from ‘Just Once In My Life’

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Well, “melody” is in the name, isn’t it? The Righteous Brothers walked the walk and talked the talk, though. The actual melody in “Unchained Melody” is simply gorgeous. This blue-eyed soul gem can actually be traced back to 1955, when it was originally released by Todd Duncan. The Righteous Brothers modernized the song in the 60s, resulting in one of the most melodic and memorable tunes of the era.

“Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers was a respectable hit in 1965, peaking at No. 4 on the Hot 100. Decades later in 1990, the song would re-enter the charts to greater success. That was thanks to the Patrick Swayze romance film Ghost.

“I Got You Babe” by Sonny & Cher from ‘Look At Us’

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Listeners in 1965 couldn’t get enough of this entry on our list of pop songs with memorable melodies. Even if you weren’t a massive Sonny & Cher fan, “I Got You Babe” likely still got stuck in your head when you first heard it. Sonny Bono’s songwriting and Cher’s crooning vocals were a recipe for success, it seems.

“I Got You Babe” by Sonny & Cher was a Top 10 hit globally. It topped the Hot 100 and UK Singles charts, among others.

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