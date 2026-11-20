When you’re doing dishes and other chores around the house, music can be your biggest asset. It can take your mind off the drudgery at hand, the mundane day-in and day-out of it all. That’s what music is so great at.

And that’s also what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to shine a light on three songs made for the routine. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs we know you sing while doing the dishes and other chores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Stairway To Heaven” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ (1971)

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Simply put, this is perhaps the greatest classic rock song ever. It’s certainly representative of the genre. But more than anything else, this is just a fun tune to (attempt to) sing along with. Robert Plant boasts one of the greatest voices ever. And while no one can outdo him, it can be a joy to try and sing along with the British-born artist as you wash the morning coffee cups or rinse off the spaghetti plates from the night before. Singing about mythical stairways, shimmering gold, and wondrous heaven—that’s the kind of stuff that can help to pass the time.

“Eight Days A Week” by The Beatles from ‘Beatles VI’ (1965)

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Another thing that can help pass the time is singing love songs. Of course, relationships and amorous feelings have been the subject of pop tunes forever. But in the 1960s, The Beatles perfected it. Their brand of peppy pop inspired generations of musicians. And one of the group’s most beloved songs is “Eight Days A Week”. Today, the tune remains a fun offering to sing along with as you wash up the silverware and drinking glasses. Sometimes all this work feels like it takes eight days a week to finish. But that’s why they made pop songs to help pass the time.

“Baba O’Riley” by The Who from ‘Who’s Next’ (1971)

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When it comes down to it, there are a lot of us out there like Joe Pera. All we want to do is get through the day, wash the dishes in the evening, and listen to the radio. But when one of the greatest songs ever comes on the airwaves, it can shake things up. Yes, just ask Pera, who went nuts over hearing “Baba O’Riley” by The Who for the first time. And it happened while doing the dishes (at least according to his TV show). But who among us hasn’t been there? When the band starts to sing about a teenage wasteland, it’s enough to celebrate (once the chores are done).

Photo by Jorgen Angel/Redferns