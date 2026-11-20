If we’re to base our judgments on the 1980s by the popular music of the day, one might assume that this decade was all about looking and feeling good. The sparkle of the disco era was still emitting a shimmery glow, although the neon buzz of electronica was short behind. Moreover, rock ‘n’ roll was getting cockier, louder, and more leather-clad than ever. All of this contributed to the wellspring of feel-good songs to come out of this decade, including these four from 1980 that virtually every baby boomer can still sing by heart.

“Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar

Play video

The number of times Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” has appeared on rock radio is certainly in the millions by now. As someone who spends an exorbitant amount of time in my car, I can attest that this is one of the most popular classic rock tracks on radio stations across the country. Consequently, I (and virtually all of the baby boomer generation) can sing this in-your-face, tough-cookie song by heart.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Brass In Pocket” by The Pretenders

Sometimes it can be easy to forget that all of us are special in our own way. Songs like The Pretenders’ “Brass In Pocket” from 1980 serve as helpful reminders. While too much confidence can quickly spill over into arrogance, there’s something fun about tooting your own horn every now and then. “Cause I’m gonna make you see there’s nobody else here, no one like me / I’m special, so special.”

“Funkytown” by Lipps Inc.

Play video

1980 songs like Lipps Inc.’s one-hit wonder “Funkytown” did much of the heavy lifting when it came to bridging the gap between 1970s disco and 1980s electronic pop. The song is a hybrid of two musical eras, and it’s one that virtually every baby boomer can still sing by heart. Most importantly, the upbeat melody and plinky synthesizers have a way of lifting the spirits that makes this track so addicting.

“The Tide Is High” by Blondie

Play video

What better genre to lift a person’s spirits and make them feel good than reggae-influenced rock? With all of the gusto of rock and the easy breeziness of reggae, this genre blend has produced a multitude of great feel-good songs, not the least of which is Blondie’s 1980 hit “The Tide Is High”. The track became Blondie’s third No. 1 single, embedding itself deep in the memories of baby boomers everywhere.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images