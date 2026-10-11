3 Bob Dylan Songs From 1965 That Changed Songwriting as We Know It

Bob Dylan is easily one of the most recognizable and influential musicians of the 1960s. His career spanned far beyond that decade, but the 60s marked his introduction to the musical world. And his musical works from that decade have stood the test of time. In particular, a few songs by Bob Dylan from 1965 have been extremely influential in the world of songwriting and folk, and I bet you still know them very well. Let’s take a look!

“Like A Rolling Stone” from ‘Highway 61 Revisited’

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This is easily Dylan’s most influential song of the 1960s, and it’s the gift that keeps on giving after all these years. “Like A Rolling Stone” from Highway 61 Revisited is an introspective song sung in a tense, second-person style that never really ends with a solid conclusion. It’s a true reflection of how human beings are, and it was written in such a way that it inspired the world of pop music to consider just how much one could say in a six-minute song.

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“Like A Rolling Stone” would go on to reach No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1965.

“Mr. Tambourine Man” from ‘Bringing It All Back Home’

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This standout song from Bringing It All Back Home is a surreal entry on this list. It’s one that paints an odd picture of a journey without tying up loose ends or overly explaining its symbolism. That creative choice on Dylan’s part would inspire many songwriters who followed in his footsteps to do the same. In the end, the audience does love to pick apart an epic’s mythos and meaning.

Interestingly, it would be The Byrds’ cover of “Mr. Tambourine Man” from that same year that would become a massive hit. The band’s version of the folk tune reached No. 1 on multiple US charts, including the Hot 100. It also topped the UK charts as well.

“Desolation Row” from ‘Highway 61 Revisited’

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Speaking of epics, “Desolation Row” could easily be seen as Dylan’s greatest epic. It’s 11 minutes long, fully acoustic, but never loses the listener’s attention at any point. Dylan packed a ton of literary, historical, and cultural references into this song, wrapping it up in a very un-neat and dreamy package. Dylan showed songwriters how they could take the freedom and literary scope of modern poetry and add them to their songs, rather than sticking to a linear narrative.

This excellent example of how Bob Dylan influenced songwriting in 1965 was never released as a single. Thus, it didn’t chart, but it certainly should have.

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