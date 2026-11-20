80s music was notable for how it rewarded up-and-coming acts who offered bold new sounds. But youngsters weren’t the only ones who enjoyed success in the decade. Several rock bands who’d been around for a while delivered major albums. In the case of these four LPs, the artists involved came into the recording process somewhat low on the cultural radar. And they all walked away with US No. 1 rock albums in the 80s.

‘Hi Infidelity’ by REO Speedwagon

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Can you imagine an act these days getting as long a runway from a major label without commercial success as REO Speedwagon received in the 70s? The band sustained themselves via touring. As the decade wore on, a few of their songs started to pop on FM radio, although they didn’t threaten the singles charts. And then came “Keep On Loving You”. The song, which the band debated even recording because it was so unlike what they usually did, set the template for the 80s power ballad. Hi Infidelity, the 1980 album that contained it, leaned into songs of romantic turbulence. Thanks to these changes, the long-running band rocketed to the top of the album charts.

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‘Long Distance Voyager’ by The Moody Blues

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Unlike REO Speedwagon, The Moody Blues had already enjoyed plenty of commercial success at the dawn of the 80s. That included a brief stretch as a beat group and then a transformation into pioneers of orchestral rock. Worn out from their first decade or so of activity, the band sat out a stretch in the mid-70s. Their 1978 comeback, Octave, didn’t set the world on fire. Retrenching with a new producer and a new keyboardist, the band utilized synthesizers more than ever before on the 1981 LP Long Distance Voyager. They also revved up the pace a bit on stirring singles “The Voice” and “Gemini Dream”, helping to grab the arena rock faithful and leading to a No. 1 spot.

‘Freeze Frame’ by The J. Geils Band

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The J. Geils Band occupied a somewhat unique niche in the AOR scene of the 70s. The Boston-based band eschewed the prog rock tendencies that so many others adopted at that time. Instead, they favored a more R&B-based style, one that put the spotlight on their danceable rhythms and lead singer Peter Wolf’s showmanship. After moving in more of a New Wave direction at the end of the decade, the band crafted a pop sure shot in the single “Centerfold”. That helped Freeze Frame, the album that contained that song, shoot off into the stratosphere, reaching No. 1 in 1982. Ironically, Wolf didn’t much like the band’s move to pop territory and soon left.

‘Heart’ by Heart

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Heart came barreling out of the Pacific Northwest in the mid-70s boasting a powerful formula. They combined Ann Wilson’s wailing vocals with sharp, hooky songs often written by Ann and her sister Nancy. And then they mixed in a crunching guitar attack. It worked for a while, until the hits dried up in the early 80s. The band underwent some personnel changes. But the biggest change that set them up for a major renaissance was the decision to record songs penned by outside writers in 1985. These writers leaned into power ballads like “Alone”, “What About Love”, and “These Dreams”, which put the band all over the radio. Heart bounced all the way back and then some, landing their first No. 1 album.

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