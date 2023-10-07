3 Books Every Harry Styles Fan Should Read

Harry Styles has often made nods to literature in his work–both in the studio and on screen. The pop phenom loves a good book and hasn’t been shy about sharing his picks in interviews. If you want to take your Styles fandom to a whole new level, read the three books below. If you ever find yourself in a small talk situation with Styles (we can all dream), pulling out these references is sure to spark some interest.

1. The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle (Haruki Murakami)

In 2019, Styles told Rolling Stone that he spent his 25th birthday alone reading Haruki Murakami’s The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle in a Japanese café. If anyone else said that, we might be tempted to feel sorry for them. When Styles says it, it sounds like the perfect, near-romantic, activity for a tortured artist. While Styles presents as anything but tortured, the anecdote adds an air of mystery to the pop icon.

If you too want to drum up some mystery for yourself, grab this enticing tale and take it to your local café. Murakami’s novel follows a “house-husband” who finds himself exploring the netherworld.

2. My Policeman (Bethan Roberts)

Styles played the lead role in the film adaptation of My Policeman, directed by Michael Grandage. Like any good actor, he researched the role beforehand by reading the namesake novel. The singer-songwriter was seen carrying the book around prior to announcing his role.

The 2012 release tells the story of a closeted policeman who gets entangled in a love triangle between his wife and the object of his affection, Patrick. If you’re a “book-before-movie” person, make sure to grab this work so that you can see Styles in his most affecting acting role to date.

3. Burning In Water Drowning In Flame (Charles Bukowski)

Styles has long professed his love for Charles Bukowski. Any one of his works will do, but you’re safe to start with this 1974 collection. It’s fun to compare Styles’ own lyrical style with the poetry stylings of Bukowski.

The producer of Styles’ debut album, Jeff Bhasker, once said he was “pleasantly surprised” by how well-read Styles is.

“He actually turned me on to some poetry and literature that I hadn’t been aware of,” he added. “We dove into [Charles] Bukowski, which is some pretty gritty dark s—, so we’d say, ‘Let’s make sure we go that direction and stay the course; let’s not bail out and go with something safe.'”

Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images