3 Classic Country Songs That Remind 70s Teens of Being Young

Country songs in the 70s were often about being in love or losing love entirely, but not every country love song of the era resonated with 70s teens, specifically. That certainly wasn’t the case for the following three tracks. Each of these songs was beloved by 70s teens at the time. If you were young and in love back in the 70s, I bet you still remember listening wistfully to these tunes.

“The Happiest Girl In The Whole U.S.A.” by Donna Fargo from ‘The Happiest Girl In The Whole U.S.A.’ (1972)

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This song was a shoo-in for our list of country songs from the 70s that teens loved. This sweet little love song from Donna Fargo was written by the singer-songwriter from the perspective of a newlywed bride to her new husband. But even teens that were years out from marriage found it to be just the right amount of sappy.

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“The Happiest Girl In The Whole U.S.A.” by Donna Fargo reached No. 1 on the Hot Country Singles chart. The song was a crossover hit, too. It made it to No. 7 on the Adult Contemporary chart. It also reached No. 11 on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“If I Said You Have A Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me” by The Bellamy Brothers from ‘The Two And Only’ (1979)

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This flirty little number from The Bellamy Brothers had quite a grip on 70s teens in 1979. Including those who loved country and soft rock jams. This tune was quite a hit for the duo, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 39 on the Hot 100. “If I Said You Have A Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me” was a decent hit in the UK, too. There, it peaked at No. 3.

“Come A Little Bit Closer” by Johnny Duncan and Janie Fricke from ‘Come A Little Bit Closer’ (1977)

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“Come A Little Bit Closer” by Johnny Duncan and Janie Fricke was one of the most popular country duets of 1977. But the song itself wasn’t a Duncan or Fricke original. It was initially released by Jay and The Americans as a pop-rock tune in 1964. Duncan and Fricke’s sweet, country-flavored version was a No. 27 hit on the country chart in the US.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns