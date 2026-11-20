Classic rock as we know it was still in its infancy in 1963, but the genre did dish out quite a few ballads that did well on the charts. If you’re a 60s kid, I bet the following four songs will ring a pleasant bell and bring you back to your younger years.

“In Dreams” by Roy Orbison from ‘In Dreams’

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How about a classic rock and roll ballad from the king of rock and roll ballads, Roy Orbison? “In Dreams” was composed and performed by Orbison in 1963 off the album of the same name, and its unique structure and lost love lyrics landed it in the Top 10 that year. This classic was a No. 7 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and a No. 6 hit on the UK Singles chart.

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“In My Room” by The Beach Boys from ‘Surfer Girl’

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It’s a little bit doo-wop and a little bit pop, and a whole lot of dreamy goodness. I’d expect nothing less from The Beach Boys’ early years. This gem from Surfer Girl was only a B-side to “Be True To Your School”. But listeners were fond enough of it to take it to No. 23 on the Hot 100 chart.

“‘In My Room’ found us taking our craft a little more seriously,” said Gary Usher, who co-wrote “In My Room” with Brian Wilson. “Brian and I came back to the house one night after playing ‘over-the-line’ (a baseball game). I played bass and Brian was on organ. The song was written in an hour.”

“Don’t Talk To Him” by Cliff Richard and The Shadows

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This classic rock ballad is a little more on the upbeat side, but I’d consider it a ballad nonetheless. Cliff Richard and The Shadows dropped this pop-rock gem in late 1963. Naturally, it became a bit of a holiday favorite that year. “Don’t Talk To Him” was a smash hit in the UK, reaching No. 2 on the UK Singles chart. It was similarly popular throughout Europe.

“Do You Want To Know A Secret” by The Beatles from ‘Please Please Me’ (UK Release)

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Well, this wouldn’t really be a list of classic rock ballads from 1963 without including some early Fab Four magic, would it? This Merseybeat doo-wop ballad from The Beatles is a delightful early career work. And it’s one that was originally released in the UK in 1963 before making it across the pond almost exactly a year later. In both countries, unsurprisingly, “Do You Want To Know A Secret” was a hit. It peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart.

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