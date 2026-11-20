Some songs don’t have to be recognized in a big way to have a big impact. Here are some songs from the 70s that didn’t make the Top 10 on the Billboard chart. However, they still managed to win the hearts of fans.

“We Will Rock You” by Queen

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“We Will Rock You” by Queen is undoubtedly an anthem and a worldwide success. Shockingly, though, it has never charted in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40. The closest this song ever got was peaking at 52 on the chart in 1998. Even so, every time this song comes on, it’s impossible not to sing along, just because it’s one of those tracks you’ve heard so many times.

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“Heroes” by David Bowie

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“Heroes” might not have charted on the Billboard Hot 100, but the song did end up becoming one of David Bowie’s most well-known hits, and one of the most beloved 70s songs pertaining to the Cold War era. Bowie came up with the idea for this track, which he released as a single in 1977. It was later also released on his album of the same name. One day, Bowie saw his producer, Tony Visconti, kissing singer Antonia Maass by the Berlin Wall. This song is about two lovers, one from East Berlin and one from West Berlin.

“Rock And Roll All Nite” by Kiss

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Similar to “We Will Rock You”, “Rock And Roll All Nite” is one of those rock songs that champions rock and roll and that, simultaneously, is known by fans of pretty much every genre. Paul Stanley of Kiss told Bruce Polluck that this song was literally written to be an anthem, so it makes sense that it became the chant it did. It may have only peaked at No. 12 on Billboard, but that didn’t stop it from becoming Kiss’ signature song.

“…Rock and Roll All Night’ came about because we felt we needed an anthem, a song that could be the rallying cry for all of our fans. So I went back to the hotel and came up with the chorus and the melody…”

“The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy

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This song by Thin Lizzy also peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s relatively unknown what the story behind “The Boys Are Back In Town” is, but regardless, it definitely makes you feel like you’re one of “the boys” whenever you listen to it; whatever that means.

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