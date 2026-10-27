3 Classic Country Songs That Remind 80s Teens of Being Young

In the mood for some honky-tonk tunes that will take you back to your younger years? If you were one of many teens in the 80s who loved country music, the following three songs might just transport you back to the years of big hair, shoulder pads, and puppy love. Let’s get nostalgic, shall we?

“Young Love (Strong Love)” by The Judds from ‘River Of Time’ (1989)

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Mother-and-daughter duo The Judds dished out a handful of songs in the 80s that teens really enjoyed, as well as adults. Written by Paul Kennerley and Kent Robbins, this hit song topped the country charts in both the US and Canada. I can see why. “Young Love (Strong Love)” explores the relationship of a teen couple who meet, fall in love, get married, have a baby, and live together. It’s quite a sweet, romantic little number from the duo that teenagers at the time vibed with.

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“Dixieland Delight” by Alabama from ‘The Closer You Get…’ (1983)

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Alabama, particularly in the 80s, was the kind of band that country and Southern rock fans of all ages really got down with. Teens, in particular, enjoyed the upbeat nature of “Dixieland Delight” when it first dropped in 1983. It was particularly popular among college-aged students, particularly those within the college football spaces within the Southeastern Conference.

“Dixieland Delight” by Alabama was a No. 1 hit on both the US and Canadian country charts in 1983.

“Small Town Girl” by Steve Wariner from ‘It’s A Crazy World’ (1986)

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Remember this country classic from Steve Wariner? “Small Town Girl” was written by Don Cook and John Barlow Jarvis. Wariner turned the tune into a hit in 1986, and it definitely got popular with teens in small towns and rural areas at the time. “Small Town Girl” topped the Hot Country Songs chart and the Canadian RPM Country Tracks chart. Plenty of 80s teens out there who grew up outside of the city probably remember this anthemic entry on our list of country songs. You might remember all the words. And you might even remember singing them while driving down an open stretch of highway in your first car as a teenager.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns