Some rock ballads, particularly from 1973, had this magical effect that made listeners reminisce about past relationships. Perhaps even enough to pick up the phone and call someone up that they shouldn’t. Let’s take a look at a few romantic songs from a particularly great era for rock ballads, shall we?

“Angie” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Goats Head Soup’

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“Angie, Angie / When will those clouds all disappear? / Angie, Angie / Where will it lead us from here?”

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This acoustic-leaning rock ballad from one of the biggest rock outfits of the era is all about a romantic relationship coming to an end. It’s a somewhat melancholy tune about unresolved feelings. There might have been an “Angie” in your past that you thought of right away when hearing this song for the first time.

“Angie” by The Rolling Stones topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1973, along with a few others.

“Just You ‘N’ Me” by Chicago from ‘Chicago VI’

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“You are my love and my life / And you are my inspiration / Just you and me / Simple and free.”

This Chicago hit is quite beautiful, a romantic ballad about wanting to fix a relationship after a bad fight. If you were going through a similar issue back in 1973, this song probably had you yearning.

“Just You ‘N’ Me” by Chicago hit No. 4 on the Hot 100 in 1973 and did similarly well on the Easy Listening chart. It was also a No. 3 hit in Canada.

“Still…You Turn Me On” by Emerson, Lake & Palmer from ‘Brain Salad Surgery’

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“Do you wanna be an angel? Do you wanna be a star? / Do you wanna play some magic on my guitar?”

This entry on our list of rock ballads from 1973 is a bit more… intimate, to say the least. But it’s an intense declaration of affection nonetheless, one that might have had you ready to pick up the (landline) phone to call that special someone from your past.

“Still…You Turn Me On” by Emerson, Lake & Palmer wasn’t a prog-rock hit back in 1973 because it was surprisingly not released as a single. Still, the song has gone on to be a bit of a cult favorite, as it’s one of the few tender ballads on an otherwise aggressive rock album.

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